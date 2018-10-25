Govt. to seek clarity from UNHRC: PM

2018-10-25 08:04:19

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is reported to have said the Government should get certain matters clarified with regard to the implementation of the provisions of the UNHRC Resolution 30/1 on Sri Lanka, it is learnt.

The Prime Minister had reportedly made these remarks during Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting.

He said the Government delegation should initiate action in this direction during the next UNHRC Session scheduled for March, next year.

At the same meeting, the President expressed dismay that the International Community remained rigid in its stand on Sri Lanka though the Government had taken adequate measures to ensure the rights of minorities in keeping with the UNHRC Resolution.

He said this while expressing his concerns over the move to recall Commander of the Sri Lankan Military contingent in Mali, Lt Colonel Kalana Amunupura. (Kelum Bandara)