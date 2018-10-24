Hemasiri Fernando appointed BOI Chairman

2018-10-24 17:17:47

Incumbent Chairman of People’s Bank Hemasiri Fernando was appointed as the Chairman and Director-General of the Board of Investments, sources said today.

Accordingly, it is learnt that the new appointment would be made on the concurrence of the President and subject Minister Malik Samarawickrama.

In addition to the new appointment, Mr Fernando would also continue to function as the President’s Chief of Staff and Chairman of People’s Leasing PLC.

A senior administrative officer, Mr Fernando earlier functioned as Prime Minister’s Secretary, Secretary to the Telecommunication Ministry and as Chairman of Sri Lanka Telecom, Airport and Aviation Authority, Sri Lanka Olympic Committee and the Independent Television Network (ITN).