Discovery of suspicious package: CNN news room in NY evacuated

2018-10-24 22:01:51

Police evacuated The Time Warner Center in New York City — which contains the headquarters of news network CNN — after the discovery of a suspicious package addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan.

The evacuation from the sprawling, mixed-use building complex in the heart of Manhattan came as news broke about similar packages containing suspected explosives being sent to former president Barack Obama and former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

And it occured two days after an explosive device was found outside the home of philanthropist and Democratic backer George Soros, whose Westchester County, NY, home is located less than nine miles away Clinton's Chappaqua residence.

CNN reported that the package found at the Time Warner Center mailroom was addressed to Brennan in care of CNN. Brennan, a harsh critic of President Donald Trump, is a actually a contributor to MSNBC, a sister news network to CNBC.

CNN, in turn, has often been the target of criticism by Trump, who has called the network as "fake news."

A law enforcement official told NBC News that the four devices sent to the Time Warner Center, Obama, Clinton and Soros are "nearly identical."

CNN reported that metal material and wires in the package sent to the Time Warner Center were discovered by an X-ray scan. An NYPD bomb containment unit took the device out of the Time Warner Center after members of the public were pushed by police two blocks away from the complex.

The exteriors of the three packages sent to Obama, Clinton and Soros were manila in color, had stamps on them and carried a return address belonging to Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida, the former chairman of the Democratic National Commitee, according to NBC News.

Later Wednesday, the building containing the San Diego Union-Tribune was evacuated due to a suspicious package being found there, according to NBC's affiliate in San Diego.

New York police issued an alert warning people to avoid the area around Columbus Circle, the traffic roundabout adjacent to the west side of Central Park. The Time Warner Center is located on Columbus Circle.

President Donald Trump's Trump International Hotel & Tower New York is located opposite the Time Warner Center on the circle.

CNN President Jeff Zucker said the network found "no other devices" in a sweep of its bureaus around the world.

The Time Warner Center, which encompasses 2.8 million square feet of space, contains many high-end retail shops, restaurants, the Mandarin Hotel, luxury condominums, offices of the Related Companies and the Mack Real Estate Group, as well as the home of Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Trump tweeted about the devices after Vice President Mike Pence condemned "the attempted attacks." (CNBC)