Flight diverted to Mattala due to bad weather

2018-10-24 19:15:34

The SriLankan flight UL 405 which was scheduled to land at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), Katunayake was diverted to Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport (MRIA) this evening due to adverse weather, the BIA Duty Manager said.

He said the flight which arrived from Bangkok was diverted due to severe thunderstorms and showers in Katunayake this evening.

The flight was scheduled to land at the BIA at 5.10 pm but landed at MRIA at 5.50 pm, MRIA manager Upali Kalansuriya said.

However, the flight returned to the BIA at 6.51 this evening. (Chaturanga Samarawickrama)