I don’t believe Ministers have links with RAW: MR

2018-10-24 16:42:33

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa today said that he didn’t believe that the Cabinet Ministers would have any links with the RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) of India.

Responding to journalists after visiting the Henakaduwa Temple at Tangalle, Mr Rajapaksa, however, said the act of one of the Ministers working for the RAW would amount to treason.

“The Government always creates a mess. It is hard to say that there are Ministers with affiliations to the RAW.

“If Minister Mahinda Amaraweera is saying there are such Ministers, he should reveal who they are. If such a thing is happening against the President, it is an act of treason. But I don’t believe there are Ministers with RAW affiliations,” he said. (Aneesha Manage and Chandrasena Gamage)