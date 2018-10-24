Man assaulted, shot at in Weeraketiya

A 39-year-old man was killed after two men allegedly assaulted him and fired shots at him at Makuladeniya in Weeraketiya early this morning.
The investigations revealed that the victim, who was a resident of Kakuruwela, was killed due to a personal dispute.
The police arrested a 43-year-old suspect over the killing.
