Navy officer arrested over abduction and disappearance of two CMC workers

2018-10-24 14:14:27

Navy Intelligence Officer Lieutenant Commander Sampath Dayananda had been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with the abduction and disappearance of two individuals in Kotahena in 2009.

Sources said the Navy officer was arrested over abductions and disappearances of Vadivelu Pakkili Sami Loganathan and Rathnasami Paramanandan.

They were reported to have been abducted on January 11, 2009 while on their way to Wellampitiya.

Victims were employees of the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) and they were abducted in and around Hendala, Wattala, for ransom together with the vehicle they were travelling in.

It was reported that around 16 pounds of gold and some Rs. 800,000 in cash that were in the possession of the victims at that time-is alleged to have been taken over by the abductors.

The CID had earlier informed the court that the van of Vadivelu Pakkili Sami Loganathan was found at the Welisara Navy Camp, while being discarded and cut into 72 pieces.

Earlier, the CID arrested Navy Intelligence officer attached to the Welisara Navy Camp, Lieutenant Commander Dhammika Anil Mapa in connection with the same incident.

He was later released on bail by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

Sources said that Lieutenant Commander Dayananda was remanded till tomorrow after produced before Colombo Chief Magistrate’s today. (Darshana Sanjeewa)