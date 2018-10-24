Light Railway construction to begin next year

Construction work of the proposed light railway system would begin at the end of next year, the Megapolis and Western Development Ministry said yesterday.
Ministry Additional Secretary Madhawa Waidyaratna said that seven railway tracks had been identified by the ministry under the proposal.
Meanwhile, it was announced that the feasibility study on one railway track had been concluded and the construction work would begin soon with funds from Japan.
The ministry expects to construct the rest of the six lines under three packages as a Private Public Partnership (PPP).
According to the proposal one line with a total distance of 33km would be constructed from Ragama to Kirulapone via Kadawatha, Fort and Bambalapitiya.
The 28.3km long second line would be constructed from Kelaniya to Moratuwa via Dematagoda, Borella, Narahenpita and Nugegoda.
The 22.3 km long third line would be constructed from Hunupitiya Tire Junction to Kottawa via Koswatta.
Mr. Waidyaratna said that they will select six foreign companies from 17 that had submitted tenders for the project.
The ministry had allowed these companies until the end of February 2019 to submit their bids for the project.
Mr. Waidyaratna said that with the proposed light railway train system the whole of Colombo and its suburbs would be covered.
He went on to say that after the light rail system comes into operation fully commuters will be able to reach their destinations much quicker while it would also greatly help to lessen heavy traffic congestion in the city and its outskirts. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)
wellwisher Wednesday, 24 October 2018 12:45
It will be great if can have one from Getambe to katugastota via Kandy, so we can bring the pollution down caused by CTB and private buses
Reply : 0 0
abc Wednesday, 24 October 2018 12:50
Now pohottu slaves will says their king thought of it first.
Reply : 0 3
Royce Wednesday, 24 October 2018 12:54
All talk only the only thing i See is the Nelum Kuluna that has been coming up.
Reply : 1 0
TUK - TUK Wednesday, 24 October 2018 12:55
Once in Operation the TUK TUK - Drivers will try to stop the Trains and Hammer the Engine Drivers. They have to find alternative Income Generation. LRT will be quick economical and should be Card System.
Reply : 0 4
Unchikun Wednesday, 24 October 2018 12:56
This is very badly needed to reduce the congestion on our roads (built by the British) , reduce pollution and money spent on importing petroleum. However, please let me know when the project commences.
Reply : 0 2
thushan Wednesday, 24 October 2018 13:00
construction to start by end of next year? then that'll never happen under this government, by end of next year the presidential election and by that time this government will be history..
Reply : 0 3
Ahmed Wednesday, 24 October 2018 13:15
"proposed light railway system would begin at the end of next year" did anyone notice this part on the new article ? please show it by action. we are sicks of talks. you can talk about this after you start the project.
Reply : 1 4
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.