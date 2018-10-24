Light Railway construction to begin next year

2018-10-24 12:38:45

Construction work of the proposed light railway system would begin at the end of next year, the Megapolis and Western Development Ministry said yesterday.

Ministry Additional Secretary Madhawa Waidyaratna said that seven railway tracks had been identified by the ministry under the proposal.

Meanwhile, it was announced that the feasibility study on one railway track had been concluded and the construction work would begin soon with funds from Japan.

The ministry expects to construct the rest of the six lines under three packages as a Private Public Partnership (PPP).

According to the proposal one line with a total distance of 33km would be constructed from Ragama to Kirulapone via Kadawatha, Fort and Bambalapitiya.

The 28.3km long second line would be constructed from Kelaniya to Moratuwa via Dematagoda, Borella, Narahenpita and Nugegoda.

The 22.3 km long third line would be constructed from Hunupitiya Tire Junction to Kottawa via Koswatta.

Mr. Waidyaratna said that they will select six foreign companies from 17 that had submitted tenders for the project.

The ministry had allowed these companies until the end of February 2019 to submit their bids for the project.

Mr. Waidyaratna said that with the proposed light railway train system the whole of Colombo and its suburbs would be covered.

He went on to say that after the light rail system comes into operation fully commuters will be able to reach their destinations much quicker while it would also greatly help to lessen heavy traffic congestion in the city and its outskirts. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)