Lotus Road closed due to protest

2018-10-24 11:17:28
The Lotus Road has been temporarily closed due to a protest march carried out by a group of estate workers, Police said.

 

 

 

Video by Buddhi

  Comments - 2

  • Unchikun Wednesday, 24 October 2018 11:27

    The estate workers need to get tuition from the Peratugamies. These need to be done around 03:00 pm on a weekday when workers are getting back home.

    Reply : 0       3

    Dee Wednesday, 24 October 2018 11:34

    Go ahead! No problems. Nobody will see you. Most importantly no one will be inconvenienced. Even the authority which your protest is aimed at, is closed today. What a waste! Go maul the guy who arranged your protest.

    Reply : 1       2

