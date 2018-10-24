Subscribe

Spill gates of several reservoirs opened

2018-10-24 10:09:06
Spill gates of Parakrama Samudra, Deduru Oya, Rajanganaya Reservoir, Angamuwa Tank and Thabbowa Reservoir were opened after they reached spill level due to heavy rains experienced in the catchment areas, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said.

DMC deputy director Pradeep Kodippili said six spill gates of Parakrama Samudra, four gates of Deduru Oya, four gates of Rajanganaya Reservoir and one spill gate of Angamuwa Tank had been opened.

He requested people living in downstream to be vigilant.

