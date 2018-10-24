Govt. must do its best to have UNHRC resolution withdrawn

2018-10-24 08:24:18

Megapolis and Western Development Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka told the Cabinet yesterday that the government should launch diplomatic efforts to withdraw its co-sponsorship of the UNHRC resolution on Sri Lanka.

He said the government should also make every effort to replace the current resolution.

The minister said this when the Cabinet discussed the Bill to set up the National Truth Commission and pointed out that the government had taken several steps as far as reconciliation was concerned.

He cited the Office of Missing Persons, the Office for Reparation, and various commissions appointed during the former rule as steps taken in this direction.

However, the minister said there was no reciprocity from the other side. He said some countries such as Britain were lenient towards the LTTE activists because of the present approach by the government. (Kelum Bandara)