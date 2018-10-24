Govt. must do its best to have UNHRC resolution withdrawn

Megapolis and Western Development Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka told the Cabinet yesterday that the government should launch diplomatic efforts to withdraw its co-sponsorship of the UNHRC resolution on Sri Lanka.
He said the government should also make every effort to replace the current resolution.
The minister said this when the Cabinet discussed the Bill to set up the National Truth Commission and pointed out that the government had taken several steps as far as reconciliation was concerned.
He cited the Office of Missing Persons, the Office for Reparation, and various commissions appointed during the former rule as steps taken in this direction.
However, the minister said there was no reciprocity from the other side. He said some countries such as Britain were lenient towards the LTTE activists because of the present approach by the government. (Kelum Bandara)
Unchikun Wednesday, 24 October 2018 09:26
Uncle, you are part of the government. You have spent 3 1/2 years doing nothing. Just big talk. You too are suffering from what I call the "Sirisena Syndrome" For me you are another candidate for the bin at the next elections.
GH Wednesday, 24 October 2018 09:47
Now its too late because you have nodded to many a conditions laid by the US to do that unanimously.
