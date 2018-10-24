UN request to withdraw Commander: Prez expresses concerns

President Maithripala Sirisena is reported to have expressed concerns at yesterday's Cabinet meeting about the UN request for the withdrawal of Lieut. Col. Kalana Amunupura -- the Commander of the 200-strong Sri Lankan military contingent deployed as part of the UN peace keeping mission in Mali.
He is said to have also raised concerns about the role played by Sri Lanka's Human Rights Commission on this matter.
The President had informed the Cabinet that the request for the withdrawal of Lieut. Col. Amunupura was influenced by allegations made by Yasmin Sooka, who had served in the committee appointed by the UN Secretary General to investigate allegations of war crimes in Sri Lanka.
According to sources, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is also reported to have said that Sri Lanka's Human Rights Commission had also made some allegations leading to the request for the withdrawal of this officer.
"It is sad if our own Human Rights Commission had done so," the President said. (Kelum Bandara)
Gamini Wednesday, 24 October 2018 09:43
what is reported by Srilankan human right commission , crime committed by our own army to our very own people.. Please mind this HE PM and PZ
Reply :
Unchikun Wednesday, 24 October 2018 10:01
Yes, Mr. President, the UN has concern of human rights violators. Hope you are following what is happening in Turkey, I mean the country and not canned fish you find at the supper market.
Reply :
S.P. RAMKUMAR Wednesday, 24 October 2018 10:02
Our President or Primer has to understand that if the allegations against concerned officer, he has to free after enquiry without. That tried to accusing human right commission is not to help.
Reply :
Unchikun Wednesday, 24 October 2018 10:03
Aiyo, why dd I vote for this man. Yes, I did so to get rid of a budding dictator and a white van specialist. Your job is done and now is the time to pack your bags Thank you very much Sir and Bye.
Reply :
