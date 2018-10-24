UN request to withdraw Commander: Prez expresses concerns

2018-10-24 09:36:27

President Maithripala Sirisena is reported to have expressed concerns at yesterday's Cabinet meeting about the UN request for the withdrawal of Lieut. Col. Kalana Amunupura -- the Commander of the 200-strong Sri Lankan military contingent deployed as part of the UN peace keeping mission in Mali.

He is said to have also raised concerns about the role played by Sri Lanka's Human Rights Commission on this matter.

The President had informed the Cabinet that the request for the withdrawal of Lieut. Col. Amunupura was influenced by allegations made by Yasmin Sooka, who had served in the committee appointed by the UN Secretary General to investigate allegations of war crimes in Sri Lanka.

According to sources, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is also reported to have said that Sri Lanka's Human Rights Commission had also made some allegations leading to the request for the withdrawal of this officer.

"It is sad if our own Human Rights Commission had done so," the President said. (Kelum Bandara)