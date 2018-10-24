New Constitution was flawed and detrimental to the nation: Ven. Ananda Thera

2018-10-24 06:16:42

Most Venerable Tirikunamale Ananda Mahanayaka Thera said yesterday the proposed new Constitution was flawed and detrimental to the nation and that it was a threat to the national reconciliation.

The Thera said this at a ceremony held at the Foundation Institute to launch the book ‘Sri Lanka Orumitta Nadu’ compiled by the Jathika Ekabadda Committee.

He said it was doubtful why the new Constitution was brought in amidst public protest and added that Maha Sanga also urged not to do so.

“Maha Sanga requested only to bring in amendments if needed. This is brought with a hidden agenda. NGOs and foreign forces are trying to invade the whole nation and ruin country’s traditions.

Ven. Ananda Mahanayaka Thera said the new Constitution leads the country to chaos and communal clashes adding that it was a threat to the national reconciliation.

“That is what the external forces want. Those who bring in this Constitution want to unstable this country politically and disrupt it completely,” he said.

The Thera said the Constitution should meant to uplift the economy and living condition through the development of economy, education, health and moral values of all nations equally and added that if not such a move should be nip it in the bud.

He said people should get together to form a new leader who was free of political obligations and accepted by the whole country to safeguard the country from the new constitution detrimental to the country.

He said “We cannot expect politicians to do it. They see both the country and the nation through their political party. They do not see the party through the country. People should now pay attention on a new leadership who do not see that manner. That new leadership should not emerge from politicians. He should be devoid of politics and accepted by the whole country. We must act together to form such a leader,” the Thera said.

Ven. Elle Gunawansa Thera said the government had already had set the background to bring in a new constitution by enacting most of the acts and bills in parliament such as the Enforced Disappearances Bill, Reparation Bill and Provincial Councils Amendment Bill.

The Thera appealed the government not to make the country which is considered as the pearl of the Indian Ocean as the drop of tears.

Former defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa, former chief justice Sarath N Silva, Senior Lecturer of University of Colombo Dr. Lalithasiri Gunaruwan participated in the event. (Ajith Siriwardana)