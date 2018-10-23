Govt. failed to uplift the people: JVP

2018-10-23 23:46:58

Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake said today people should rally round to send off the government which was not giving relief to the people and selling off State property.

He was speaking at a protest march held in Colombo yesterday that they would ensure that another corrupt lot would not take over by sending off the current lot.

“It is only the Prime Minister, ministers and smugglers were happy today. This has become an oppressive government. People including farmers and fishing community started to rise against the government. Graduates have left without jobs. Free education is scrapped,” he said.

He said these rulers and their policies have not been able to uplift the peoples’ livelihood for the last seventy years and added that an alternative force was need of the hour.

“People should come forward to defeat the anti-people government. It should be done not allowing another corrupt lot to take over,” he said.

The protest march attended by massive crowds kicked off at Punchi Borella yesterday evening and gathered at the Colombo Fort where they held a rally. (Ajith Siriwardana)