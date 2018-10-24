Dissolving the Board of Directors - Shows they are corrupt: JO

2018-10-24 05:43:00

President Maithripala Sirisena’s decision to replace the Board of Directors of the Bank of Ceylon, People’s Bank and the BOI shows that these institutions are corrupt similar to the Central Bank in the past, joint opposition (JO) MP Bandula Gunawardana said yesterday.

He said all these institutions were functioning in a manner that favoured certain individuals.

“We are shocked to see the deplorable state of affairs in these State banks and the BOI. The Board of Investments has become a haven for mega deals while the two State banks have lost the people’s confidence,” the MP told a news briefing.

He said the previous government was able to face the global economic crisis successfully and salvage the Seylan Bank which was on the brink of collapsing. (Lahiru Pothmulla)