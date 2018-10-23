SL register record win as it hammers England by 219 runs

2018-10-23 21:40:08

Top four scored fifties before Akila Dananjaya bagged a four-fer to help the hosts win by 219 runs.

Match was called off due to rain and Sri Lanka have been awarded the game. The hosts have won the inconsequential encounter by 219 runs (DLS Method).

This is the second highest victory margin in a rain-reduced contest. The series ends 3-1 in England's favour, but Sri Lanka will take heart from their all-round dominance.

This is the first time England have lost an ODI by 200+ runs. Hang on for the presentations.

Niroshan Dickwella was awarded as the Player of the match while Man of the series went to Eoin Morgan.