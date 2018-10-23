Can't approve paying reparations to those who tried to divide country: SF

It is not legal to pay reparations to those who tried to divide the country and engaged in illegal activities, Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka said today.
Minister Fonseka expressed this sentiment at a media briefing held this afternoon when he was asked about his views on the Reparations Bill.
“LTTE were those who worked to divide the nation by taking up arms. It is a serious offence according to the Constitution. I don’t approve of paying compensation to them. However, if people are affected due to certain other reasons including while engaging in their official duties, such people can be compensated,” he said. (Yohan Perera)
Hari Mani Tuesday, 23 October 2018 20:07
This man is digging deeper to bury his political career. Most Srilankans left to escape the killing and forcefully being recruited by the paramilitary forces supported by India. To generalise and make stupid statements like this shows his immature
Reply : 56 37
Justice and peace Tuesday, 23 October 2018 20:43
Those who took up arms against state terrorism are dead and gone. It's the innocents who were forced and escaped death are lingering on. Further people who were maimed by bombs and bullets and raped are the ones to be given reparations. One cannot hide the truth. Every action has an equal and opposite reaction. This was what happened in SL. One man's food is another man's poison. One may call terrorist other may name him militant. Think of Nelson Mandela of South Africa.
Reply : 28 53
patric Tuesday, 23 October 2018 22:25
One cannot hide the truth. Every action has an equal and opposite reaction. This was what happened in SL. Doesn't this apply to the LTTE victims too? Why not have their needs considered too? It wasn't a war against the Tamil race though the Tamils would like to portray so. It was against the LTTE the war was conducted. Nelson or Mandela did not massacre children indiscriminately. They did not create child farms to be used as fodder. That is the truth but you may not want to accept this. Shame some of our politicians have gone down to such low levels for their own selfish gain.
Reply : 12 40
Tiru Tuesday, 23 October 2018 22:35
You are correct Patric. There were inncont Tamils who were victims although LTTE created child brigades and recruited hundreds of innocent children and drove them to death. Pro-LTTE Diaspora and Tamil politicians who openly supported the LTTE while they did such damage to the Tamil community should be held accountable to those crimes against humanity.
Reply : 7 41
ram Tuesday, 23 October 2018 20:44
hon. minister we tamils know that govt. forces fought with ltte by stones and wooded sticks and not even a single civilian were killed or injured. assuch no need to pay compensation.
Reply : 40 30
Sach Wednesday, 24 October 2018 01:02
Collateral damage. SL has compensated civilians by way of paying their medical bills, education and security. A government should not pay terrorists for bombing them.
Reply : 4 16
Barbie Wednesday, 24 October 2018 09:37
Please explain to the readers how to fight a gun and ammunition holder with wooden sticks.Please be practical.
Reply : 2 3
Nihal Tuesday, 23 October 2018 20:50
SF SIR what you are saying is quite True we all RESPECT you ALWAYS Thank You
Reply : 29 35
vithura Tuesday, 23 October 2018 21:31
SF should rest assured, that Tamil civilian victims of this brutal war would prefer truth and justice to financial reparations.
Reply : 7 18
Gemunu Tuesday, 23 October 2018 21:38
SF is absolutely correct. This traitorous government is dancing to the tune of the Western countries and the separatists. Not only the paying reperations, the entire UNHRC resolution about which even the President didn't know is illegal.
Reply : 18 33
DJ Tuesday, 23 October 2018 21:43
Time to show and behave in manner of a war Victor and give solace to ones fought in battle. This will ensure no one will ever go back to trying to divide our country
Reply : 4 15
Sach Wednesday, 24 October 2018 01:04
Freed 13000 plus LTTE cadres.gave them vocational training...and jobs...schooling for child soldiers........this is the solace....not paying LTTE
Reply : 1 10
Walter Tuesday, 23 October 2018 21:46
You should tell this to the face of your PM and Mangy who completely betrayed the interests of the country to foreign forces and the separatists at the UNHRC. These two only deserve the dustbin of SL history next to Don Juan of Kotte kingdom.
Reply : 10 20
johan Tuesday, 23 October 2018 21:46
There are women lost their husbands and children lost their parents Aged parents lost their children due to war. There are no any source of income for them. They resort to prostitution and children for begging without going to school.Aged parents counting the days.So these deserving cases should be assessed individually.They are all Sri Lankans.
Reply : 3 24
Sach Wednesday, 24 October 2018 01:07
Yes and the government should raise their life standards like it should for rest of Sri Lankans..but should we pay compensation to terrorists ?What is next ? Paying compensation for drug dealers ? They are Sri Lankan too.
Reply : 1 8
Pinsiri Tuesday, 23 October 2018 21:53
What the government should be doing is not going around doing these things which is only playing into the hands of separatists and foreign countries who are interfering into our affairs, but develop the North and provide those people with avenues of employment and income generation methods. Without doing that they are just satisfying the western masters and the NGOs who spent money to bring them to power.
Reply : 7 18
Jehan Tuesday, 23 October 2018 22:01
This is a government of the NGOs, by the NGOs for the NGOs. What SF does not know is that. He will just talk, but it's the NGOs that are deciding the countries foreign policy, drafting new laws and drafting a new constitution.
Reply : 14 22
Samaraweera Wednesday, 24 October 2018 06:59
SF is correct. The LTTE goal was to divide the country. One third of the country for 12 per cent of the population. Paying compensation is a proposal by the Tamil diaspora backed by the so called HR groups and also an agenda by the west. Why pay compensation to terror supporters
Reply : 4 6
DD Wednesday, 24 October 2018 07:23
First of all tell how did you come to Parliament after having had defeated at the election?Who did appoint as a MP and then a Minister? You do not have the thing called "GRATITUDE". Shame on you!
Reply : 5 9
cheers Wednesday, 24 October 2018 07:43
Total truth and well said
Reply : 3 6
Sangaralingham Wednesday, 24 October 2018 09:01
Hate speeches irresponsible laws and discriminatory behaviour divide the country. Docial economic justice with good social physical infrastructure help to unite the country. Parliamentarians must not support any divisive policies by self centred politicians
Reply : 0 1
Unchikun Wednesday, 24 October 2018 09:32
I do not approve of you getting a minister post with no voter base. You are on a free ride.
Reply : 2 4
Gallege Punyawardana Wednesday, 24 October 2018 09:46
At last Minister Fonseka has come back to his senses., which he lost after Rajapaksas punished him for unifying the country.Hope he will continue regaining the country he had unified.
Reply : 3 0
Haramanis Wednesday, 24 October 2018 10:21
The LTTE, its recruits and its supporters, both in Sri Lanka and overseas, implemented acts of terror and destruction and propaganda to destroy Sri Lanka and its economy. The loss in money terms and expenditure on arms alone would amount to several hundreds of Billions of dollars over the 30 years. These terrorists and their supporters should never ever be compensated. Instead we should enact legislation to demand reparations for damages and destruction.!!
Reply : 1 0
Lord Wolfstein Wednesday, 24 October 2018 11:08
Even some people may be thinking that your incarceration was correct and legal.
Reply : 0 1
SL Wednesday, 24 October 2018 11:50
Ask diaspora to pay the compensation for the killers they've funded .not the Sri Lanka.
Reply : 1 2
