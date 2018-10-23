Can't approve paying reparations to those who tried to divide country: SF

2018-10-23 19:01:30

It is not legal to pay reparations to those who tried to divide the country and engaged in illegal activities, Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka said today.

Minister Fonseka expressed this sentiment at a media briefing held this afternoon when he was asked about his views on the Reparations Bill.

“LTTE were those who worked to divide the nation by taking up arms. It is a serious offence according to the Constitution. I don’t approve of paying compensation to them. However, if people are affected due to certain other reasons including while engaging in their official duties, such people can be compensated,” he said. (Yohan Perera)