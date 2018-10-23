Sri Lanka set England 367 to win fifth ODI

2018-10-23 18:34:30

Great 95 runs by Dickwella, 54 by Sadeera, 80 by skipper Chandimal and 56 by the out-of-form Kusal Mendis has helped Sri Lanka notch up a massive total of 366/7.

If they were given this total at toss, they'd not believe it. But now that they've got it, they got to believe it. Courtesy of some brilliant exhibition of batting, the Lankans have managed to put up a match winning total.

If they can't win this, they can win nothing. Harsh but true. Although the pitch looks a belter for batting, the hosts have few mystery spinners in their armory. Not going to be easy for England, this chase. Be right back with it. (Cricbuzz)