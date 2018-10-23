Subscribe

Sri Lanka set England 367 to win fifth ODI

2018-10-23 18:34:30
1
468

Great 95 runs by Dickwella, 54 by Sadeera, 80 by skipper Chandimal and 56 by the out-of-form Kusal Mendis has helped Sri Lanka notch up a massive total of 366/7. 

If they were given this total at toss, they'd not believe it. But now that they've got it, they got to believe it. Courtesy of some brilliant exhibition of batting, the Lankans have managed to put up a match winning total.

If they can't win this, they can win nothing. Harsh but true. Although the pitch looks a belter for batting, the hosts have few mystery spinners in their armory. Not going to be easy for England, this chase. Be right back with it. (Cricbuzz)

 

  Recommended Articles

Sri Lankans now can sell their products on eBay

Sri Lankans now can ...

World's longest sea crossing: Hong Kong-Zhuhai bridge opens

Chinese President Xi...

We are conducting several investigations in Sri Lanka- Alex Marshall

...

SL is the best travel destination for 2019 - Lonely Planet

Sri Lanka claimed th...

Series surrendered, Sri Lanka seek to salvage pride

Though the series ...

Tharjini Sivalingam

The recently conclud...

  Comments - 1

  • ANTON Tuesday, 23 October 2018 19:02

    VERY VERY GOOD............ BUT ..... FED UP WITH WATCHING SRILANKAN CRICKET.

    Reply : 0       0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty