Increasing water tariff: Cabinet refuses Rauff's request

2018-10-23 20:24:25
City Planning and Water Supply Minister Rauff Hakeem is reported to have today submitted a Cabinet paper seeking to increase water tariffs.

However, the Cabinet is known to have deferred its approval. According to the memo, water tariffs were to be increased by 100 per cent in some instances and by 65 per cent in others while exempting Samurdhi beneficiaries.

Minister Sarath Amunugama had objected increase in tariff on water.

Meanwhile Minister Hakeem had said he could not run the debt-ridden National Water Supply Board without increasing the tariff.

“If I am not allowed to proceed with my proposal, someone else can take over its operations,” he said. (Kelum Bandara)

