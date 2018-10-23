SLC Chief Financial Officer remanded

2018-10-23 16:51:47

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Chief Financial Officer Wimal Nandika Dissanayake who was arrested on Monday was remanded till November 1 by Colombo Fort Additional Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage.

Dissanayake was arrested by the CID at his residence in Homagama in connection with an alleged financial fraud of USD 187,084, during the South African tour in Sri Lanka in July this year.