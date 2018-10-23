SLC Chief Financial Officer remanded

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Chief Financial Officer Wimal Nandika Dissanayake who was arrested on Monday was remanded till November 1 by Colombo Fort Additional Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage.
Dissanayake was arrested by the CID at his residence in Homagama in connection with an alleged financial fraud of USD 187,084, during the South African tour in Sri Lanka in July this year.
ANTON Tuesday, 23 October 2018 17:43
OK ....... NUMBER TWO PLEASE........NUMBER THREE .....
Reply : 0 2
666 Tuesday, 23 October 2018 18:12
Make sure the man does not get bumped off inside the prison. One time underworld boss named Dhammika Amarasinghe was killed inside the courthouse. He had gone to watch 1999 cricket world cup using cricket board funds.Dead men do not tell tales.
Reply : 0 6
Nihal Tuesday, 23 October 2018 18:29
ARREST Him imprisoned him Recover the USD and Speed up proceedings and GIVE us wide Coverage immediately
Reply : 0 2
