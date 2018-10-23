Subscribe

Teplitz sworn in as new US Ambassador to SL

2018-10-23 17:15:28
Former US Ambassador to Nepal, Alaina B. Teplitz was sworn in as the incoming US Ambassador to Sri Lanka and Maldives on Monday.

The US State Department said in a tweet that the oath was administered by US Under Secretary David Hale. “Congrats and safe travels, Ambassador,” it said.

Her nomination as the next US Ambassador to Sri Lanka and Maldives was confirmed by the US Senate in September.

Ms.Teplitz, who is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, will replace Atul Keshap as the Ambassador in Sri Lanka.

