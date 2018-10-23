Subscribe

Heavy traffic at Borella

2018-10-23 16:02:44
Heavy traffic was reported at Borella and Punchi Borella due to protest march organized by a group of JVP protesters against the increasing the cost of living, Police said.

  Comments - 6

  • sobers Tuesday, 23 October 2018 16:53

    This is a good move, unlike the University students and others who protest for unwanted issues. JVP is the only party so far to speak and protest about rising C.O.L.

    Reply : 12       7

    64x64

    City Tuesday, 23 October 2018 17:53

    They are behind all protest other than the GMOA.

    Reply : 1       6

    AJ Tuesday, 23 October 2018 17:10

    at-least you buggers give a break..!!

    Reply : 9       2

    Soaring COL Tuesday, 23 October 2018 17:17

    Thank you, JVP.

    Reply : 9       5

    Mahinda Tuesday, 23 October 2018 17:49

    JVP Ekata dan Sapada.Hansayata vote kara neda.Danda therune.JVP is on the road to suicide.

    Reply : 3       3

    Dean Tuesday, 23 October 2018 17:53

    Good thinking thank you alll

    Reply : 1       1

