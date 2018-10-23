Heavy traffic at Borella

Heavy traffic was reported at Borella and Punchi Borella due to protest march organized by a group of JVP protesters against the increasing the cost of living, Police said.
sobers Tuesday, 23 October 2018 16:53
This is a good move, unlike the University students and others who protest for unwanted issues. JVP is the only party so far to speak and protest about rising C.O.L.
Reply : 12 7
AJ Tuesday, 23 October 2018 17:10
at-least you buggers give a break..!!
Reply : 9 2
Soaring COL Tuesday, 23 October 2018 17:17
Thank you, JVP.
Reply : 9 5
Mahinda Tuesday, 23 October 2018 17:49
JVP Ekata dan Sapada.Hansayata vote kara neda.Danda therune.JVP is on the road to suicide.
Reply : 3 3
Dean Tuesday, 23 October 2018 17:53
Good thinking thank you alll
Reply : 1 1
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.