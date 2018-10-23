US provides Rs.600 million for mine clearance in SL

2018-10-23 15:19:10

The US Department of State has provided nearly Rs. 600 million ($3.5 million) in assistance towards Sri Lanka’s demining efforts this year, the US Embassy said today.

So far in 2018, US funding has cleared 1.86 million square meters and safely removed 9,344 land mines and unexploded ordnance and 8,637 items of small arms ammunition.

In a statement issued over the visit of a delegation from the State Department’s Office of Weapons Removal and Abatement from October 8 to 12, the Embassy said the delegation observed US-funded demining activities and met with some of the beneficiaries of these projects in Sri Lanka.

The group met with the Ministry of Re-settlement, the National Mine Action Center, and the Sri Lanka Army’s Engineering Brigade and travelled to Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Vavuniya and Mannar to review mine clearance operations.

Chargé d'affaires Robert Hilton said they are proud to support Sri Lanka’s national mine action strategy and the goal of making Sri Lanka mine-impact free by 2020.

“Landmine removal directly supports peace and reconciliation in Sri Lanka by allowing citizens to return safely to their homes, businesses, schools, and places of worship,” he said.

Since 2002, the US has provided more than Rs. 9.5 billion to clear explosive hazards in Sri Lanka.

Thanks to US funding and in cooperation with the Sri Lanka Army, the Batticaloa District was declared mine-impact free in 2017. US funding continues to assist in clearance efforts in the other eight districts affected by landmine contamination and currently supports 664 de-mining jobs across the Northern and Eastern Provinces.

The US Government has assisted in clearance operations through its local partner the Delvon Association for Social Harmony and through international partners such as HALO Trust and the Mines Advisory Group.