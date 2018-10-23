Subscribe

SL rupee hits 174 against US Dollar

2018-10-23 12:46:47
8
1201

The Sri Lankan Rupee depreciated further against the US Dollar today. The Rupee was selling at Rs 174.12 against the US Dollar today.

  Recommended Articles

Sri Lankans now can sell their products on eBay

Sri Lankans now can ...

World's longest sea crossing: Hong Kong-Zhuhai bridge opens

Chinese President Xi...

We are conducting several investigations in Sri Lanka- Alex Marshall

...

SL is the best travel destination for 2019 - Lonely Planet

Sri Lanka claimed th...

Series surrendered, Sri Lanka seek to salvage pride

Though the series ...

Tharjini Sivalingam

The recently conclud...

  Comments - 8

  • Arnold Tuesday, 23 October 2018 12:55

    Oh forget it, we got RAW agents on our heads!!

    Reply : 1       4

    ANTON Tuesday, 23 October 2018 12:59

    AT LEAST YAHAPALANAYA IS DOING SOME RECORD BREAKING EVENT.

    Reply : 4       6

    Md Tuesday, 23 October 2018 13:09

    173 is enough to get thru grade 5 scholarship exam, dollar has passed the shishathwa vibage

    Reply : 2       7

    Karu Tuesday, 23 October 2018 13:11

    USD vs LKR will rise as high as those high rise buildings coming up around Colombo. Ordinary man will be left with a plain bum plain tea as ever before.

    Reply : 2       5

    Indyd Tuesday, 23 October 2018 13:41

    Feeling so good. Economic Osthar RW's theories are working...Jayaweya.. We love you all

    Reply : 1       1

    Saman Tuesday, 23 October 2018 13:57

    The government must be so happy now. Target is slowly but surely achieving. At End of 2019, it will be 500 at this rate.

    Reply : 0       2

    MARA Tuesday, 23 October 2018 14:08

    Yahapalana Target is 200 for 2018.. via DM Android App

    Reply : 0       1

    gee Tuesday, 23 October 2018 14:30

    ohoma yang ohoma yang 200 ta thawa tikai comeon boys

    Reply : 0       1

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty