SL rupee hits Rs.174 against US Dollar

The Sri Lankan Rupee depreciated further against the US Dollar today. The Rupee was selling at Rs 174.12 against the US Dollar today.
Arnold Tuesday, 23 October 2018 12:55
Oh forget it, we got RAW agents on our heads!!
Reply : 1 12
ANTON Tuesday, 23 October 2018 12:59
AT LEAST YAHAPALANAYA IS DOING SOME RECORD BREAKING EVENT.
Reply : 6 18
Md Tuesday, 23 October 2018 13:09
173 is enough to get thru grade 5 scholarship exam, dollar has passed the shishathwa vibage
Reply : 3 16
Karu Tuesday, 23 October 2018 13:11
USD vs LKR will rise as high as those high rise buildings coming up around Colombo. Ordinary man will be left with a plain bum plain tea as ever before.
Reply : 3 14
Indyd Tuesday, 23 October 2018 13:41
Feeling so good. Economic Osthar RW's theories are working...Jayaweya.. We love you all
Reply : 3 14
Saman Tuesday, 23 October 2018 13:57
The government must be so happy now. Target is slowly but surely achieving. At End of 2019, it will be 500 at this rate.
Reply : 2 10
MARA Tuesday, 23 October 2018 14:08
Yahapalana Target is 200 for 2018.. via DM Android App
Reply : 2 9
gee Tuesday, 23 October 2018 14:30
ohoma yang ohoma yang 200 ta thawa tikai comeon boys
Reply : 2 10
john Tuesday, 23 October 2018 16:28
High income from exports!!!!!!!
Reply : 1 4
observer Tuesday, 23 October 2018 18:04
Not sure what formula you used to come to this conclusion !!!!
Reply : 1 0
Jaliya Tuesday, 23 October 2018 16:47
The dollar is rising due to the brown egg shortage in the US. Once the LKR devaluated to the neighborhood of 245LKR/$ you can trade in a carton of eggs to a dollar, right from the local grocer … you get fast and easy foreign exchange without the stress and having to fill all sorts of forms at the bank counter.
Reply : 1 6
