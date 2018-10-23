Voice cuts match Nalaka de Silva's voice: GA

CID today informed the Fort Chief Magistrate that the Government Analyst had identified 123 voice cuts as those of ex-DIG Nalaka de Silva from the 124 recordings sent to the Government Analyst.
He had also detected the voice cuts to be tampered by attaching a software device to the complainants mobile phone.
The CID said efforts made by them to rectify the deletions had failed.
Meanwhile, the mobile phone manufacturer in Hong Kong had assured the CID that they re-marry the deleted parts of the recordings and as such the CID sought Court permission to send the mobile phone to Hong Kong for examination.
The CID said the two CDs given to the CID by Namal Kumara had been sent to the GA and were awaiting a response.
CID Chief Inspector Ranjith Munasinghe told the Magistrate that their investigations had revealed that Anti-Corruption Unit's director Namal Kumara, the complainant in this case, was an air force deserter who had later joined the Army and thereafter had worked in the Avant Guarde Security Services headed by Nissanka Senadipathy.
Counsel Ajith Pathirana appearing for Nalaka de Silva told the Magistrate that according to GA’s report the recordings of the conversation had been tampered and in such an event could not be used as evidence against his client because a tampered recording could not be considered as an original recording.
The Magistrate directed the Government Analyst to file a report on the questionnaire send to him by Court report his findings on the CDs sent to him for examination.
Meanwhile the CID directed Nalaka Silva to report to the CID to record another statement. (T. Farook Thajudeen)
sigiriya Tuesday, 23 October 2018 12:49
Ha ha.One did not match!That is the one.
Reply : 2 13
Warren Raed Tuesday, 23 October 2018 12:54
No point in them matching because any way he is free to go and come. Go and come.
Reply : 0 19
Jayt Tuesday, 23 October 2018 17:29
These are all work of that global agency. To deal with them, only one option is there which is to go global same as them. We have to start it with a book which exposes how Zionists operate in Switzerland europe and north America against Palestinian and sri lanka
Reply : 4 1
N.Sethu Tuesday, 23 October 2018 13:21
Sri Lankan Police can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but Police cannot fool all the people all the time.
Reply : 4 16
Mandy Tuesday, 23 October 2018 13:34
Yes we would have been more informed if the contents of the voice clips were divulged to us. This only tittilates.
Reply : 0 12
ANTON Tuesday, 23 October 2018 14:04
THIS PROVES THE FAMOUS SAYING..... " MAALUVA NAHINNE KATA HINDA"
Reply : 0 6
AJ Tuesday, 23 October 2018 15:05
So what now ? Who bothered men..!! Are they doing to reduce the cost of living in SL ? baldy bullshit..political dramas.Currency depreciated to 174 today. where the hell these bond scam standing now ? RW MS MR =G2H
Reply : 1 7
sigiriya Tuesday, 23 October 2018 17:07
In that message, RW MS MR G2H, does 'G2' mean 'Gotha'?;)
Reply : 0 2
Muhammad siyan Tuesday, 23 October 2018 19:28
