Sri Lankans now can sell their products on eBay

Sri Lankans now can sell their products to overseas customers through e-commerce platforms such as eBay.
The Finance and Mass Media Ministry yesterday said a regulatory framework has been established to enable Sri Lankan companies to initiate business-to-consumer (B2C) direct e-commerce transaction with overseas customers.
Sri Lankan customers at the moment enjoy B2C e-commerce facility via eBay and other trading platforms but not vice versa.
“Accordingly, hereafter, companies or exporters in Sri Lanka can send goods in any number worth maximum of US $ 3000 each, without submitting a CUSDEC application to Sri Lanka Customs.
However, at the end of the particular month, the exporter has to submit one CUSDEC application to Sri Lanka Customs covering all transactions,” a Finance and Mass Media Ministry statement said.
The new regulations will allow any Board of Investment-approved enterprise or hub enterprise, registered business enterprise or any individual registered exporter to engage in B2C operations.
Yahiya Tuesday, 23 October 2018 12:27
Make easy of paper work.
Reply : 0 11
zamaan Tuesday, 23 October 2018 13:41
You fools fist enable PayPal to receive the funds.
Reply : 0 1
tarzan Tuesday, 23 October 2018 13:53
never trust sri lankan policies because overnight they tell vice versa
Reply : 0 0
Saman Tuesday, 23 October 2018 14:10
Main means of payment on eBay is PayPal. Without the facilities to withdraw money from Paypal, this is useless. The government should allow PayPal money withdrawals immediately if this needs to be successful.
Reply : 0 1
Cj Tuesday, 23 October 2018 14:43
Whats the point of this if you cant receive the payment via paypal?
Reply : 0 0
Lord Wolfstein Tuesday, 23 October 2018 14:45
My company needed 3 month to get the permanent TIN registration for exports from the custom. My manager wasted 22 working days for this rubbish to get all the required documents (about 20). No surprise that the government can not get exporters who are bringing foreign currency into Sri Lanka
Reply : 0 0
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.