SL is the best travel destination for 2019 - Lonely Planet

2018-10-23 10:44:48

Sri Lanka claimed the top spot in the Lonely Planet’s best travel destinations list of countries to visit in 2019, with Germany and Zimbabwe just behind, while Italy's Piedmont, the Catskills in the USA, and northern Peru topped the list of must-see regions.

Egypt’s Southern Nile Valley, Lodz in Poland and the USA’s Great Smoky Mountains were named as the three best-value destinations for 2019.

Sri Lanka came top in the list of best countries to visit primarily because travel has become much easier there since the civil war ended in 2009.

“It's changed so much, so quickly, and in a lot of ways that makes travel much easier,” said Matt Philips, destination editor at Lonely Planet. “During the civil war there were large tracts in the north that were completely off limits, but now there are new road and rail links, and new internal flights.”

'Sri Lanka, is decidedly having its moment in the equatorial sun and change is coming swiftly. After decades of civil conflict, this is a country revived. 'There's more than ever for families, adrenaline junkies, eco-tourists, wellness seekers and foodies of all budgets.'

He also said travel products had hugely evolved in Sri Lanka, and now includes diverse opportunities beyond mere beach holidays, from eco-tourism and yoga retreats to visiting national parks to see elephants and leopards.

“It's also great for foodies – Sri Lanka has everything,” Philips added.

Lonely Planet’s best travel destinations for 2019

Top 10 Countries

1. Sri Lanka

2. Germany

3. Zimbabwe

4. Panama

5. Kyrgyzstan

6. Jordan

7. Indonesia

8. Belarus

9. São Tomé and Príncipe

10. Belize