SL is the best travel destination for 2019 - Lonely Planet

Sri Lanka claimed the top spot in the Lonely Planet’s best travel destinations list of countries to visit in 2019, with Germany and Zimbabwe just behind, while Italy's Piedmont, the Catskills in the USA, and northern Peru topped the list of must-see regions.
Egypt’s Southern Nile Valley, Lodz in Poland and the USA’s Great Smoky Mountains were named as the three best-value destinations for 2019.
Sri Lanka came top in the list of best countries to visit primarily because travel has become much easier there since the civil war ended in 2009.
“It's changed so much, so quickly, and in a lot of ways that makes travel much easier,” said Matt Philips, destination editor at Lonely Planet. “During the civil war there were large tracts in the north that were completely off limits, but now there are new road and rail links, and new internal flights.”
'Sri Lanka, is decidedly having its moment in the equatorial sun and change is coming swiftly. After decades of civil conflict, this is a country revived. 'There's more than ever for families, adrenaline junkies, eco-tourists, wellness seekers and foodies of all budgets.'
He also said travel products had hugely evolved in Sri Lanka, and now includes diverse opportunities beyond mere beach holidays, from eco-tourism and yoga retreats to visiting national parks to see elephants and leopards.
“It's also great for foodies – Sri Lanka has everything,” Philips added.
Lonely Planet’s best travel destinations for 2019
Top 10 Countries
1. Sri Lanka
2. Germany
3. Zimbabwe
4. Panama
5. Kyrgyzstan
6. Jordan
7. Indonesia
8. Belarus
9. São Tomé and Príncipe
10. Belize
Dhammika Tuesday, 23 October 2018 10:50
GOOD ENCOURAGING NEWS FOR THE TOURISM INDUSTRY . Its now to the GOVT. to promote the industry to the MAXIMUM to reap the highest benefits . GOOD LUCK ! .
Unchikun Tuesday, 23 October 2018 11:01
That is great news. I hope the greedy hotel industry will not jack up prices and spoil the soup. This happened just after the war ended with the blessing of the then government who put high minimum chargers to make a quick buck and it failed as we all know.
ckillangakoon Tuesday, 23 October 2018 12:34
yeah. very good opportunity to thrive in the industry, if only we would manage it wisely."Collect golden feathers (or eggs) without killing the goose!"
zamaan Tuesday, 23 October 2018 13:46
Jon's money in action...
mark Tuesday, 23 October 2018 14:56
tho its a good news for Sri Lankans, from the tourists point of view I doubt it with the bloody dollar hitting the roof...
Mohamed Tuesday, 23 October 2018 15:09
Wow !!! You thing this bother us to utilize it maximum to strengthen the identity -
Abey Tuesday, 23 October 2018 15:20
If the past is anything to go buy, the Hospitality industry will now increase prices and price us out of the market. I hope they take note of the fact that our service levels are far too low compare to Malaysia, Indonesia, Philiphine etc., probably because despite our so called jobless,there are no takers for available jobs
Ceylon Tuesday, 23 October 2018 15:38
first wellcomers are immigration.teach immigration how to smile.remove the rude statues from immigration counters.
