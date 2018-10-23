Arahat Mahinda’s ashes enshrined in Rajagala

Archaeologists from the University of Sri Jayewardenepura, who are in charge of the Rajagala Archaeological Reserve in Ampara have confirmed that it was there that the ashes of Arahat Mahinda were enshrined, Vice Chancellor Sampath Amaratunge informed the media.
The team of archaeologists from the Department of History and Archaeology of the University of Sri Jayewardenepura, was headed by the department head and eminent archaeologist Prof. Prashantha. B. Mandawala.
An agreement was signed between the Director General of Archaeology and the Vice Chancellor of the Sri Jayewardenapura University in September 2012 handing over the project to the Department of History and Archaeology of the university. The Jayewardenapura University team in Rajagala is assisted by a group of Indian archaeologists led by internationally acclaimed archaeologist Professor Vasant Shinde, who is the Vice Chancellor of Deccan University, Pune. Professor Shinde who is better known for his extensive research on the Harappan civilization is reportedly of the opinion that Rajagala site deserved to be recognized as one of the world heritages through UNESCO.
While there’s an inscription among Rajagala ruins stating that the ashes of Arahat Mahinda and Venerable Ittiya who accompanied him to Sri Lanka, were enshrined in a stupa there, an extensive process of excavation begun only after the site was handed over to the university. Spread over 1600 acres, the Rjagala Reserve consists of more than 600 historic ruins and artifacts and it is believed that nearly one hundred of them are Stupas. Among the ruins is a 1.6 km long stairway as well.
The main objective of the Jayewardenapura University project is to preserve the architectural remains and the cultural landscapes of the ancient meditation monastery of Rajagala by preventing the deterioration processes and revitalizing the ancient character of a forest monastery. Plans are also underway to develop the site as a Spiritual and Ethical Development.
varuna Tuesday, 23 October 2018 08:33
Great work. Its thanks to Arahat Mahinda that we are a civilized nation today although politicians and political activists try to divide nation along ethnic and religious lines.The ordinary Sinhala man is tolerant and non-harming.
Reply : 2 15
visakha Tuesday, 23 October 2018 08:34
Our second Buddha....Sadhu Sadhu Sadhu!!!
Reply : 3 10
hasan Tuesday, 23 October 2018 09:01
I agree with varuna...if not for the narrow minded politicians and their men from all communities we would have been a much better nation...ordinary sinhalese do not create problems for others and its the other way as well.
Reply : 1 3
karu Tuesday, 23 October 2018 09:02
well done J'pura...good work.
Reply : 1 4
sisira Tuesday, 23 October 2018 09:03
Our homage to Arahat Mahinda...this is great work. please do not let visitors to ruin the area now.
Reply : 1 4
siva Tuesday, 23 October 2018 09:10
Great Emperor Ashoka's son. Arahat Mahinda is a figure important to India as well in that respect. Besides several countries received Buddhism from Sri Lanka as a result of the arrival of Arahat Mahinda. A new wave of Buddhism spread through China too as a result. All should lobby to make this site a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Reply : 1 5
Don Tuesday, 23 October 2018 09:28
When anyone reaches to an Arahat (the highest spiritual status- out of 4), he does not belong to any race,cast or creed as well as he will not die as a normal human with an existence of a corpus to be cremated to have any ashes. These must be ashes of some one else.
Reply : 3 1
shanthapriya Tuesday, 23 October 2018 09:29
Do not let pradeesheeya sabha officials to get together and take decisions to make money of this noble invention by selling tickets to people who wish to visit the scenes and there by find ways to reimburse their stolen money of the P.SThey must be busy taking such decisions by now
Reply : 1 1
supun Tuesday, 23 October 2018 09:37
Beautiful site...this would have been a big monastery. 1600 acres and 100 stupas mean it would have been a massive place. Yet so serene and simple.
Reply : 0 0
jayasree Tuesday, 23 October 2018 09:42
Don, you are wrong. Its the consciousness that disappears not the physical body. Then how come there were relics left from Buddha's funeral pyre and even we got some of the relics. This surely would have been Arahat Mahinda's. Its a joint project by top Indian and Sri Lankan archaeologists.
Reply : 0 0
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.