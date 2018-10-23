Letting officials to run PCs tantamount to dictatorship: EC

2018-10-23 07:24:09

Elections Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya has sent a hard-hitting letter to the government and recognized political parties informing them that getting officials to run provincial councils was undemocratic and likened it to an administration of dictatorship.

The Elections Commission said this letter had been sent to the Provincial Councils and Local Government Ministry and other recognized political parties.

The letter said that a bureaucratic rule was just like the twin brother of dictatorship.

Mr. Deshapriya told our sister paper Lankadeepa that the Delimitation Review Committee of the Prime Minister was in operation at the moment and that its report was due in a week.

He said the commission was expecting to commence the process to hold the provincial council elections from the first week of November.

Meanwhile, the tenure of the Northern Provincial Council is due to expire tomorrow, and by now the tenure of six provincial councils have expired and their administration have been handed over to bureaucrats. (Ranjan Kasturi)