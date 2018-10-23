Letting officials to run PCs tantamount to dictatorship: EC

Elections Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya has sent a hard-hitting letter to the government and recognized political parties informing them that getting officials to run provincial councils was undemocratic and likened it to an administration of dictatorship.
The Elections Commission said this letter had been sent to the Provincial Councils and Local Government Ministry and other recognized political parties.
The letter said that a bureaucratic rule was just like the twin brother of dictatorship.
Mr. Deshapriya told our sister paper Lankadeepa that the Delimitation Review Committee of the Prime Minister was in operation at the moment and that its report was due in a week.
He said the commission was expecting to commence the process to hold the provincial council elections from the first week of November.
Meanwhile, the tenure of the Northern Provincial Council is due to expire tomorrow, and by now the tenure of six provincial councils have expired and their administration have been handed over to bureaucrats. (Ranjan Kasturi)
Lalu Tuesday, 23 October 2018 07:50
Sir, The PC system itself is not required for this small country. It was thrust down our throat by our neighbour and drains out our resources with a duplicate Government.
Reply : 1 9
Unchikun Tuesday, 23 October 2018 08:14
We are fed up with these Provisional Councils and the members, They are white elephants and need to be done away with, As for you, you want elections and that is your job, If no elections you GO home.
Reply : 1 8
sobers Tuesday, 23 October 2018 08:27
Public officials and intelectuals, specially private sector managing PC's would be far much better than the corrupt politicians. Do remember, if you have a referendum to know the necessity of PC's more than 2/3 would vote as "Not in favour". People are fed with PC's, as they are a waste on public funds.
Reply : 2 5
lkboy Tuesday, 23 October 2018 09:28
PCs are a waste of money, whether North or South!
Reply : 0 1
