Situ in SL will improve by National New Year, 2019

The situation in Sri Lanka will turn for the better by next year's National New Year, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said yesterday.
He said this at a ceremony held at Temple Trees where appointment letters were handed over to 370 new Grama Niladaris. The ceremony was organized by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
“We had a debt issue till recently and we have resolved it to a great extent even amid criticism. Then the country was hit by a drought. New we are faced with the global economic crisis with an increase in the price of fuel and the strengthening of the dollar. We can face these situations as well with the situation improving by the 2019 National New Year,” the Prime Minister said. “Sri Lanka could have faced the global economic crisis better if we had an export-driven economy. However, our foreign reserves are sufficient to face any crises."
He said government was able to launch more than 100,000 development projects at grassroots level and pointed out that it was for the first time that so many projects had been launched. “There are shortcomings in our programmes and I request the relevant officers to resolve them,” the Premier said and added that funds should be provided to farmers in drought-hit areas so that they could start work now that there was rains in those areas.
Home Affairs Minister Wajira Abeywardene said public servants including the newly appointed Grama Niladaris could not work independently. He said they were duty-bound to implement government policies at grassroots level.
“The late President had to remove more than 100,000 public servants because of a grave issue during his time. However, this government will make sure that public servants are properly advised and guided in performing their duties,” he said. "You will be dealt under the Establishment Code while we politicians will be judged by the people when our term ends." The minister said Grama Niladaries will be located in “ Nila Sevana” offices which will be jointly used by the agriculture officers and economic development officers
Public Administration Minister Ranjith Madduma Bandara said Grama Niladaries who function at grassroots level are important components in the state machinery because they are the ones who implement government policies. “This government has given the needed boost to public servants with a Rs.10,000 salary increase,” he said. (Yohan Perera)
Tuesday, 23 October 2018
Can we wait that long?
Reply : 1 5
Tuesday, 23 October 2018
"Cock and Bull story". Economy will implode by 2019
Reply : 0 8
Tuesday, 23 October 2018
Impossible to predict anything that is similar to directionless fog...voters are being fooled by selfish politicians. Sadly our lovely country is heading towards disaster...
Reply : 0 7
Tuesday, 23 October 2018
Pohottuwa can fix this with assistamce from China and lots of vision
Reply : 3 4
Tuesday, 23 October 2018
What have you done to improve the situation!???words, assurance and timelines means nothing!!??? Public needs tangible actions!!! All third world countries face global crisis!!?? How you overcome that situation is where people have given a mandate to the govt to act swiftly!!??
Reply : 0 5
Tuesday, 23 October 2018
So that means, no elections till then (Apr 2019)!.
Reply : 0 6
Tuesday, 23 October 2018
Dream on, Ranil!
Reply : 0 6
Tuesday, 23 October 2018
But then, in 2015 you said that the country would be prosperous with a million jobs.
Reply : 0 6
Tuesday, 23 October 2018
Is this like your Volkswagen factory at Kulliyapitiya or the Central Bank Bond Scam. What about your gold chains and chewing gum. You and your Royal Cabal should burn in Hell.
Reply : 0 6
Tuesday, 23 October 2018
I was born in the 50s. I have head this story for the last 60 years. It is all but a carrot. Thanks and GO now.
Reply : 0 5
Tuesday, 23 October 2018
Yes Sir...It better be, we have all had enough of your thamashas...... if not you all will be out of the picture by 2020 presidential elections and will be out for a very long time....
Reply : 0 4
Tuesday, 23 October 2018
Global economic crisis? Increase of fuel price? Crude oil price now is $79,58. Down 0,31%.About a world crisis, Sri Lanka is in an economic crisis, created by this Government
Reply : 0 5
Tuesday, 23 October 2018
Please double check it again sir. Next presidential election is in 2020 not 2019.
Reply : 0 7
Tuesday, 23 October 2018
and then the year after.
Reply : 0 0
