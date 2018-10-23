Reveal names of Cabinet ministers in RAW pay list-Namal

2018-10-23 04:26:19

Joint Opposition MP Namal Rajapaksa said that President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe should reveal the names of the two cabinet ministers, who were claimed to be in the pay list of India’s Intelligence wing – RAW.

“If some cabinet ministers are in the pay list of the RAW, it’s not only a national issue, but it affects internationally as well. So the President and the Prime Minister’s responsibility are to expose them,” he said addressing an event in Lunugamvehera.

“The President had revealed that RAW had given a contract to kill him (President). When the Indian media reported it, the President’s office denied it. But now Minister Mahinda Amaraweera says that there are two agents of RAW in the Cabinet. So there should be a connection about both statements,” he said adding that, “considering these statements, there must be some truth about these things.”

He also said that if The Hindu newspaper was taking the responsibility about the story, it is the duty of the Prime Minister to investigate into these claims and reveal the truth as soon as possible. (Dilip Jayasekera- Suriyawewa)