Reveal names of Cabinet ministers in RAW pay list-Namal

Joint Opposition MP Namal Rajapaksa said that President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe should reveal the names of the two cabinet ministers, who were claimed to be in the pay list of India’s Intelligence wing – RAW.
“If some cabinet ministers are in the pay list of the RAW, it’s not only a national issue, but it affects internationally as well. So the President and the Prime Minister’s responsibility are to expose them,” he said addressing an event in Lunugamvehera.
“The President had revealed that RAW had given a contract to kill him (President). When the Indian media reported it, the President’s office denied it. But now Minister Mahinda Amaraweera says that there are two agents of RAW in the Cabinet. So there should be a connection about both statements,” he said adding that, “considering these statements, there must be some truth about these things.”
He also said that if The Hindu newspaper was taking the responsibility about the story, it is the duty of the Prime Minister to investigate into these claims and reveal the truth as soon as possible. (Dilip Jayasekera- Suriyawewa)
Jude Tuesday, 23 October 2018 06:57
Time to time JOkers come up with some interesting Conspiracy Theories!!???
Reply : 1 8
Ghost Tuesday, 23 October 2018 06:58
What for, you guys already know them for they work for you too, don'y they?
Reply : 1 7
Baby Tuesday, 23 October 2018 07:13
Baby, baby, baby, epa baby sadda koranna...!
Reply : 1 8
666 Tuesday, 23 October 2018 07:14
Fishing in troubled waters? Or better 'Wal uuran kekuna thalanakota haban kukulanta magul'
Reply : 0 7
Gen Tuesday, 23 October 2018 07:25
Your Basil Bappa.
Reply : 2 7
vasaliya Tuesday, 23 October 2018 07:36
And all you buggers are on the chinese list. Bloody money robbing, murdering, despot of a kid. Thank uncle Ranil for saving your sorry A**. If I had a say I would have hung you in public.
Reply : 6 5
Ranjan Tuesday, 23 October 2018 07:41
If this kind of allegations had surfaced in other countries their governments and the opposition would have have united against the foreign country.
Reply : 1 5
Hari Mani Tuesday, 23 October 2018 08:03
Why not parliamentarians who were in pay list of China too?
Reply : 1 7
Curious Tuesday, 23 October 2018 08:15
We all know that you guys were in the pay of the Chinese, even wanted to go to space with them!!!
Reply : 2 7
Kumar Tuesday, 23 October 2018 08:34
The whole country should demand that those in the government who are working for the RAW to surrender themselves to the CID or the Army within a fixed time deadline. Sri Lanka is facing its biggest external threat since the independence 70 years ago.
Reply : 2 7
Jaliya Tuesday, 23 October 2018 09:41
Are you joking ?? This is a staged show .... no one will kill useless, worthless, spineless and mindless politicians. Name the drama, " many suspects no arrests "
Reply : 0 0
sunil Tuesday, 23 October 2018 09:13
and isn't your father in the pay list of Dr.Swamy who sponsored your recent trip to India
Reply : 0 0
Dhammika Tuesday, 23 October 2018 09:39
LOOK WHOs TALKING ? . Dont play child stuff and try to get the advantage ! . We all know how you all played the game robbing and looting the wealth of this country which is NOT your fathers NOR mothers property .
Reply : 0 0
