If govt. decisions made without UNP, it is unacceptable: SF

2018-10-22 23:44:43

Minister Sarath Fonseka said on Sunday that it was unacceptable, if decisions with regard to government matters were taken disregarding the UNP which contributed a lot to form this government.

He said it was the UNP which had the mandate to form a government and added that it played a major role to get the President elected.

Commenting on the President’s decisions to remove the director boards of the BOC, BOI and Peoples bank, he said it was a matter of concern, if the UNP had not involved in the decision making process.

“It was reported that the order to remove the director boards had been made without the knowledge of the subject minister Lakshman Kiriella. This is a UNP led government and if the UNP had not involved in the process, it is a shortcoming,” he said.

Speaking to media at the Ape Gama after an event, he said there would not have been an issue, if the subject minister had been consulted when decisions were made.

“The institutions of which the director boards were removed come under the purview of UNP ministers. Whoever the minister, decisions should be made in consultation with the respective minister according to the provisions of the constitution,” he said. (Ajith Siriwardane)