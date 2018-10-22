Subscribe

Fmr. TID DIG Nalaka grilled for nine hours for the third day

2018-10-22 21:16:27
Former Terrorist Investigation Division (TID) DIG Kaushal Nalaka de Silva was questioned over nine hours for the third day today over the inquiry into the alleged assassination plot on President Maithripala Sirisena and former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

He was questioned for nine hours each on October 18 and 19 as well. (DS)

