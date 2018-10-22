Subscribe

SL rupee hits 173 against US Dollar

2018-10-22 14:15:23
8
1899

The Sri Lankan Rupee depreciated further against the US Dollar today.

The Rupee was selling at Rs 173.38 against the US Dollar today.

  Comments - 8

  • Unchikun Monday, 22 October 2018 14:44

    Yes, the US Dollar has appreciated relative to the UK Pound. Not just our rupee.

    Reply : 8       12

    64x64

    Arnold Monday, 22 October 2018 14:59

    But the currencies of Somalia is stronger than our rupee.

    Reply : 7       16

    64x64

    Saman Monday, 22 October 2018 15:19

    UK can afford minor changes but Sri Lanka can't afford even that. Excuses are for the losers.

    Reply : 4       12

    64x64

    Jaliya Monday, 22 October 2018 17:26

    I remember one time Sirisena said we are doing much better than Somalia and Ethiopia. Did he even screw that up too ?

    Reply : 0       1

    sarcastic Monday, 22 October 2018 16:00

    This wouldn't have happened if MR was still our king.

    Reply : 9       11

    Be Fair Monday, 22 October 2018 16:02

    If we can hit 205, that would be better, at least we will surpass our Cricket scores of today

    Reply : 1       8

    Dallas Monday, 22 October 2018 17:14

    Is 200 the target of the Yahaoalanaya

    Reply : 1       3

    My tongue between ur legs Monday, 22 October 2018 17:26

    Here we go taking Sri Lanka to the next level

    Reply : 1       1

