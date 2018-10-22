SL rupee hits 173 against US Dollar

The Sri Lankan Rupee depreciated further against the US Dollar today.
The Rupee was selling at Rs 173.38 against the US Dollar today.
Unchikun Monday, 22 October 2018 14:44
Yes, the US Dollar has appreciated relative to the UK Pound. Not just our rupee.
Reply : 8 12
Arnold Monday, 22 October 2018 14:59
But the currencies of Somalia is stronger than our rupee.
Reply : 7 16
Saman Monday, 22 October 2018 15:19
UK can afford minor changes but Sri Lanka can't afford even that. Excuses are for the losers.
Reply : 4 12
Jaliya Monday, 22 October 2018 17:26
I remember one time Sirisena said we are doing much better than Somalia and Ethiopia. Did he even screw that up too ?
Reply : 0 1
sarcastic Monday, 22 October 2018 16:00
This wouldn't have happened if MR was still our king.
Reply : 9 11
Be Fair Monday, 22 October 2018 16:02
If we can hit 205, that would be better, at least we will surpass our Cricket scores of today
Reply : 1 8
Dallas Monday, 22 October 2018 17:14
Is 200 the target of the Yahaoalanaya
Reply : 1 3
My tongue between ur legs Monday, 22 October 2018 17:26
Here we go taking Sri Lanka to the next level
Reply : 1 1
