Welgama’s remarks detrimental to JO: Gammanpila

The recent remarks made by UPFA MP Kumara Welgama on his objection to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, were baseless and detrimental to smooth functioning of the Joint Opposition, the Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU) leader MP Udaya Gammanpila said today.
MP Welgama recently made remarks that he was firmly against Gotabaya Rajapaksa becoming the Head of State, adding that since he was holding the US citizenship, it was impossible for him to contest the upcoming Presidential Election.
Addressing a news briefing, Gammanpila said MP Welgama had been advised not to make such remarks on numerous occasions, especially at the party leaders meeting, which was held recently.
“We didn’t know he would act in this manner because he worked towards the upliftment of the party. However, if he continued to make such remarks, we have to forget what he had done to the party and take action,” he said. (Sheain Fernandopulle)
Video by RM
sumene Monday, 22 October 2018 14:08
You 100 Rs hora talking about action againts seniors like welgame...
Reply : 6 38
Chux Monday, 22 October 2018 14:19
Coming color is not good
Reply : 0 22
Gamaya Monday, 22 October 2018 14:38
Welgama is not in the PHU. What party are you talking about. You guys are so mixed up.
Reply : 1 23
Sara Monday, 22 October 2018 15:16
Go Gota Go!!!! Welgamaya apita epa.
Reply : 10 8
Dhammika Monday, 22 October 2018 15:22
So why dont you take action against Hon. Kumara Welgama MP . and who are you to take such action ? . Hon . Kumara Welgama is 100% correct on this as how can an American citizen contest to become the President of Sri Lanka . Where does the TAG patriotism stand . Where is that PITASTARA BALAWEGA MODAwansa . Have common sense MR. GAMMANPILA.
Reply : 1 15
Ramu Monday, 22 October 2018 15:23
Welgama thinks he is more suit as presidential candidate to Gotabaya,gota's US citizenship is known fact,why its problem, only to him,but Basil is well-known hora,though have done it for clan
Reply : 5 3
DJ Monday, 22 October 2018 15:54
Just because a few beautification projects and being defense secretary does not qualify you to be President. US citizen or not!
Reply : 1 12
Shelley Monday, 22 October 2018 16:06
We are watching a duel between a set of slaves of Medamulana and single man with a straight spine.
Reply : 1 9
Samson Monday, 22 October 2018 16:29
Welgama is not your party, neither is Gota. Unfortunately an American citizen cannot give up citizenship.
Reply : 1 12
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.