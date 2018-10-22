Welgama’s remarks detrimental to JO: Gammanpila

2018-10-22 13:44:34

The recent remarks made by UPFA MP Kumara Welgama on his objection to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, were baseless and detrimental to smooth functioning of the Joint Opposition, the Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU) leader MP Udaya Gammanpila said today.

MP Welgama recently made remarks that he was firmly against Gotabaya Rajapaksa becoming the Head of State, adding that since he was holding the US citizenship, it was impossible for him to contest the upcoming Presidential Election.

Addressing a news briefing, Gammanpila said MP Welgama had been advised not to make such remarks on numerous occasions, especially at the party leaders meeting, which was held recently.

“We didn’t know he would act in this manner because he worked towards the upliftment of the party. However, if he continued to make such remarks, we have to forget what he had done to the party and take action,” he said. (Sheain Fernandopulle)

Video by RM