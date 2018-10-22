England cricket fans advised on alcohol on Poya Day matches

2018-10-22 12:32:08

Ahead of the 5th ODI between Sri Lanka and England in Colombo on Tuesday and/or Wednesday, the reserve day which falls on the Vap Full Moon Poya Day, the British High Commission in Colombo has issued a travel advise to supporters of the English team, who are in Sri Lanka on the use of alcohol.

“Alcohol won't be on sale on October 24, which is a religious holiday in Sri Lanka, and drinking in public on this day could be seen as culturally insensitive. It could lead to arrest,” the High Commission said.

There will be two Poya days during the England tour- one on October 24 and the other on November 22.