England cricket fans advised on alcohol on Poya Day matches

Ahead of the 5th ODI between Sri Lanka and England in Colombo on Tuesday and/or Wednesday, the reserve day which falls on the Vap Full Moon Poya Day, the British High Commission in Colombo has issued a travel advise to supporters of the English team, who are in Sri Lanka on the use of alcohol.
“Alcohol won't be on sale on October 24, which is a religious holiday in Sri Lanka, and drinking in public on this day could be seen as culturally insensitive. It could lead to arrest,” the High Commission said.
There will be two Poya days during the England tour- one on October 24 and the other on November 22.
Chux Monday, 22 October 2018 12:47
That is not something new as hospitality industry have been practaing this for a long time
Arthur Monday, 22 October 2018 13:02
Yet, it is timely advice for the England fans, some of whom may be new here, rather than leave room for sensitive issues later on.
RD Monday, 22 October 2018 14:28
If our rules are like that strict, we should not have a match played on a Poya day as western spectators come to enjoy and drinking bear is a part and parcel of it.
suda Monday, 22 October 2018 14:36
How on earth they can play matched on poya day. We should avoid those days. England is thinking about their people though we do not care on our holy matters
Manel Monday, 22 October 2018 14:51
There are too many in SL. IT SHOULD BE REDUCED.
Cluless Monday, 22 October 2018 15:24
They should also have vegetarian on poya days.
Lord Wolfstein Monday, 22 October 2018 16:04
When will this obsolete law finally be abolished?
Ranil Monday, 22 October 2018 16:56
You lost your identity and embraced the colonial religion, now don’t give advice to people to whom their identity matters very much.
bandara Monday, 22 October 2018 16:10
This is a typical example of an ignorant fact type management decision to have Poya days inside. Could have avoided easily. Super fat brainless decision makers take 99.999% of decisions on behalf of the country population on daily basis is a fact too.
Ceylon Monday, 22 October 2018 17:19
buddhism only poya day ?.
Sunil Wickremasena Monday, 22 October 2018 19:27
England fans are our guests..We must take good care of them. Tolerance is the key word...Protect the tourists at any cost. In this country you are allowed to bend the law..!!
Lal Silva Monday, 22 October 2018 19:38
What about Sri Lankan fans. So far no one is arrested drinking on poya days. Religious police is coming. Saudis trying to curtail religious police, Sri Lankan trying to embarrass it. Islamism of Buddhism. Earlier it was Puritan (Christian traditions ) crept to Buddhism - covering of women's body.
