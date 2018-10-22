Subscribe

A 44-year-old man shot dead in Urubokka

2018-10-22 10:31:53
1
1154

A 44-year-old employee of the Pasgoda Divisional Secretariat was shot dead by unidentified gunmen arrived on a motorcycle at Hulankanda in Urubokka this morning, Police said.

They said the victim, a resident of Walasmulla, was travelling on a motorcycle when he was shot at.

He died on admission to the Heegoda Hospital.

 

Video by Sujeewa Samarakkodi

  Recommended Articles

We are conducting several investigations in Sri Lanka- Alex Marshall

...

How many politicians can truthfully say they are clean?: President

President Maithripal...

Caretaker government Who is fooling whom?

Political parties in...

Jayasuriya says no charges on match or pitch fixing, will respond to I

Sanath Jayasuriya ...

‘I’m nearing the end of my career’: Lasith Malinga

Lasith Malinga, the ...

Tharjini Sivalingam

The recently conclud...

  Comments - 1

  • BuffaloaCitizen Monday, 22 October 2018 11:39

    Ooooh what a nice killing season, now lets blame RAW also for this.... so that we can cover up our own countries character.

    Reply : 0       6

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty