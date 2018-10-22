A 44-year-old man shot dead in Urubokka

A 44-year-old employee of the Pasgoda Divisional Secretariat was shot dead by unidentified gunmen arrived on a motorcycle at Hulankanda in Urubokka this morning, Police said.
They said the victim, a resident of Walasmulla, was travelling on a motorcycle when he was shot at.
He died on admission to the Heegoda Hospital.
BuffaloaCitizen Monday, 22 October 2018 11:39
Ooooh what a nice killing season, now lets blame RAW also for this.... so that we can cover up our own countries character.
