A 44-year-old man shot dead in Urubokka

2018-10-22 10:31:53

A 44-year-old employee of the Pasgoda Divisional Secretariat was shot dead by unidentified gunmen arrived on a motorcycle at Hulankanda in Urubokka this morning, Police said.

They said the victim, a resident of Walasmulla, was travelling on a motorcycle when he was shot at.

He died on admission to the Heegoda Hospital.

Video by Sujeewa Samarakkodi