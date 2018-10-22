Herath to retire after first Test against England

Veteran left-arm spinner Rangana Herath will call it quits from the longest format of the game after the first Test against England at Galle.
Herath, who has 430 Test scalps to his name, is second on Sri Lanka's list of leading wicket-takers - behind Muttiah Muralitharan, who has 800 wickets. Among currently active bowlers, he has the third best tally - behind James Anderson [564] and Stuart Broad [433] - on the bowlers' list.
The first Test against England at Galle - starting from November 6 - will present an opportunity for him to leave even Broad behind and cap off his Test career in style at Galle.
Herath made his Test debut back in 1999 but was at the peak of his powers only after Sri Lanka's premier spinner Muttiah Muralitharan called time on his career. Of the 92 Tests Herath has played so far, 22 of them came in the period between his debut and July 2010 - the time when Muralitharan retired. Herath picked 71 of his wickets in this phase at an unflattering bowling average of 37.88.
But the numbers improved exponentially once there was a Muralitharan-shaped void in Sri Lanka's Test side. In less than eight years since the retirement, Herath has featured in 70 of the 81 Tests that Sri Lanka have played, and has picked 359 wickets at 25.98.(Cricbuz)
ANTON Monday, 22 October 2018 10:24
WHAT IS THE RETIREMENT AGE OF SLC OFFICERS ?
SL FAN Monday, 22 October 2018 10:34
Well there goes another legend who cannot stand the corruption of current SLC board and president. No wonder the sport goes down the drain day by day.
Unchikun Monday, 22 October 2018 10:57
Ah! The other one in ODIs too need to go, They are over hyped, over the hill and over confident.
NodakinGona Monday, 22 October 2018 15:13
if you think Herath is overhyped i suggest you stop talking about things you know absolutely nothing about.
Chux Monday, 22 October 2018 11:38
A quality cricketer he would have achieved a lot if not for the era he played when Murali was there
Wise Donkey Monday, 22 October 2018 12:01
Another 'match winner' bows out! Thank you for your useful contributions dear Herath.
REEZ Monday, 22 October 2018 15:13
Unblemished, very disciplined cricketer. Very sad but we have to gulp the retirement of the Gentleman.I wish him all the luck for his coaching career. Hope he will coach Sri Lanka Team spin department.
Saman Monday, 22 October 2018 16:24
The last legend of Sri Lanka cricket.
