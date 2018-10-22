Subscribe

Fmr. TID DIG Nalaka appears before CID

Former Terrorist Investigation Division (TID) DIG Nalaka de Silva appeared before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for the third time a short while ago over the inquiry into the alleged assassination plot on President Maithripala Sirisena and former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

 

Video by Sanjeewa

  Comments - 4

  • Villa Monday, 22 October 2018 10:09

    Come and go . Routine daily

    Reply : 0       4

    Dee Monday, 22 October 2018 10:20

    Ok. Now you can start 'grilling' him. But please don't 'roast' him!

    Reply : 0       2

    N.Sethu Monday, 22 October 2018 10:38

    why this practice not for innocent civilians born in Sri lanka ?

    Reply : 0       4

    Warren Raed Monday, 22 October 2018 11:09

    Can we also commit a crime please? We would also like to come and go, come and go. What fun?

    Reply : 0       4

