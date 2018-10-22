Fmr. TID DIG Nalaka appears before CID

Former Terrorist Investigation Division (TID) DIG Nalaka de Silva appeared before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for the third time a short while ago over the inquiry into the alleged assassination plot on President Maithripala Sirisena and former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
