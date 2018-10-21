Govt should go on in one direction: Wasantha

2018-10-21 22:54:27

Government should go one direction without going on two directions, State Minister Wasantha Senanayake said over the week end.

Mr. Senanayake who was speaking to journalists after the launch of the book ‘F. R. Senanayake, an illustrious son of Sri Lanka’ on Saturday at the Sri Lanka Foundation (SLF) said the government should go on in one direction. “Government seemed to be going on in one direction at the moment and it is better for the country if it goes on in one single direction,” Mr. Senanayake said.

“I am not satisfied with the progress of the government but the government is not the cause of some issues,” he added.

Referring to the current political situation he said some reports may be false but highlighted that there could be crossover to either sides when elections draws near.

Making the welcoming speech at the book launch, the State Minister said the political leaders of the present time are polls apart when compared with the political leaders of yesteryear such as late Prime Minister D. S. Senanayake and F. R. Senanayake.

“Corruption had crept in so much in politics today that it is hard to find an MP in Parliament who does not have corruption charges,” he said.(Yohan Perera)