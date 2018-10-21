Govt should go on in one direction: Wasantha

Government should go one direction without going on two directions, State Minister Wasantha Senanayake said over the week end.
Mr. Senanayake who was speaking to journalists after the launch of the book ‘F. R. Senanayake, an illustrious son of Sri Lanka’ on Saturday at the Sri Lanka Foundation (SLF) said the government should go on in one direction. “Government seemed to be going on in one direction at the moment and it is better for the country if it goes on in one single direction,” Mr. Senanayake said.
“I am not satisfied with the progress of the government but the government is not the cause of some issues,” he added.
Referring to the current political situation he said some reports may be false but highlighted that there could be crossover to either sides when elections draws near.
Making the welcoming speech at the book launch, the State Minister said the political leaders of the present time are polls apart when compared with the political leaders of yesteryear such as late Prime Minister D. S. Senanayake and F. R. Senanayake.
“Corruption had crept in so much in politics today that it is hard to find an MP in Parliament who does not have corruption charges,” he said.(Yohan Perera)
Unchikun Monday, 22 October 2018 09:17
This guys is here nor there. Could jump at anytime. We will not vote for any one of you. We need a new man with no political connection and not a politicians son or daughter.
Reply : 1 19
Dee Monday, 22 October 2018 10:17
Don't tell that you are referring to that war hero of a 'SECRETARY'!. He's good for 7eleven.
Reply : 3 6
AIA Monday, 22 October 2018 13:47
I note that he seems to be one decent politician in todays context
Reply : 0 4
MORRIS Monday, 22 October 2018 10:38
THIS NOVICE MINISTER UTTERS THINGS BEYOND HIS COMPREHENSION. FIRSTLY, HE SHOULD GO IN THE DIRECTION OF HIS PARTY AND GOVERNMENT AND THEN PREACH. PEOPLE, WATCH OUT, HE MAY BE ONE OF THE FIRST TO CROSS !
Reply : 3 11
fareed Monday, 22 October 2018 11:45
Well, UNP supporters elected the president but now he wants his party. So you can be going on the same direction.
Reply : 1 7
sach Monday, 22 October 2018 13:00
The country needs general elections as soon as possible
Reply : 4 3
Jagath Jayasuriya Monday, 22 October 2018 15:00
Only man who is clean from my experience is MP Eran Wickramaratne.
Reply : 1 6
Neero Monday, 22 October 2018 17:21
Yeah! On direction ... we are coming to see you guys ...
Reply : 0 0
