Elections should be held on time: Germany

2018-10-22 07:52:19

German Ambassador Jörn Rohde said yesterday the elections should be held in any democracy when they are due, and not be delayed.

He said the elections were a feature of democracy and they should be held in due time except under extraordinary circumstances. He made these remarks in response to a question about the delay in conducting some elections in Sri Lanka at the moment.

The Ambassador said he asserted this position in the Maldives.

“It applies to my country, Sri Lanka etc,” he said.

He said everybody should abide by the law, and the elections should be conducted especially when they are overdue.

Ambassador Rohde said he asserted the same position a few months ago.(Kelum Bandara)