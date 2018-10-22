Elections should be held on time: Germany

German Ambassador Jörn Rohde said yesterday the elections should be held in any democracy when they are due, and not be delayed.
He said the elections were a feature of democracy and they should be held in due time except under extraordinary circumstances. He made these remarks in response to a question about the delay in conducting some elections in Sri Lanka at the moment.
The Ambassador said he asserted this position in the Maldives.
“It applies to my country, Sri Lanka etc,” he said.
He said everybody should abide by the law, and the elections should be conducted especially when they are overdue.
Ambassador Rohde said he asserted the same position a few months ago.(Kelum Bandara)
Sunil Monday, 22 October 2018 09:04
Spot on, Your Excellency. Force this regime to hold elections without any further postponing.
Reply : 9 58
Priya Monday, 22 October 2018 09:10
You are absolutely correct because you are from a civilised country. Our stupids don't understand this. The government is scared to have elections because they will definitely lose. So they are going to enjoy until the term expires. This is Sri Lankan democracy and civilization.
Reply : 6 53
Nithi Monday, 22 October 2018 09:32
People like you never lived in the West behave worshiping the West,shame on you.
Reply : 57 14
lakshitha Monday, 22 October 2018 10:41
Germany civilized,,after they got defeated in world war 11maybe,,or they were murderous devils under dictator Hitler who was invading other countries,
Reply : 24 19
Aruna Monday, 22 October 2018 13:42
Dear Lakshitha, we had also murderous devils and 30 year long war, and burning tyres on the roads.But to hold elections in right time is a must.
Reply : 0 13
abc Monday, 22 October 2018 15:35
Hitler was a barbarian who killed millions for nothing but by birth Jews and others who didn't his like,he burned parliament and put the blame on communists,and made that 's the reason to massacred them
Reply : 0 2
Mama Monday, 22 October 2018 09:10
Engalanthe, engalanthe. Not applicable to Sri Lanka
Reply : 19 9
sanjeewa Monday, 22 October 2018 09:56
Has the Ambassador become a citizen of Sri Lanka? "It applies to my country" !!
Reply : 37 10
Shiva Monday, 22 October 2018 10:15
Yes sir they have already delayed even North East elections which is a serious attack to reconciliation and also democracy which we got after 30 years of war in the North and East
Reply : 5 29
ase Monday, 22 October 2018 10:20
havent you gone too far, this is as your govt. say " innere Angelegenheit", so do not over step.
Reply : 21 6
Amara Monday, 22 October 2018 10:44
Sorry, but those rules apply only if the UNP was not it power. When the UNP is in power elections don't matter. There is a reason they are called green reptilian blooded.
Reply : 4 30
SL Monday, 22 October 2018 10:47
you are not father or Sri Lanka, so stay away from internal affairs.look at your Brexit deal with UK ...bye bye
Reply : 36 8
citizen Monday, 22 October 2018 10:54
This is not Germany, This is Sri Lanka, you do your Ambassador task, Election Commission and current Sri Lanka government will take care of of election subject.Sri Lanka Ambassador in Germany not involving in your country matters. Mr. Ambassador Best this is mind your own business.
Reply : 31 11
Saman Monday, 22 October 2018 11:15
Lol. Not in this country.
Reply : 1 15
bravo Monday, 22 October 2018 11:25
Thank you Sir. I hope the rest of the international community UN and NGOs who stand for democratic rights will wake up and smell the coffee.
Reply : 5 22
ANTON Monday, 22 October 2018 11:25
YES SIR ..... WAIT UNTIL WE CHASE SOME RATS AND STRAY CATS AWAY FROM PRESIDENT'S HOUSE.
Reply : 2 23
MP Monday, 22 October 2018 11:52
True indeed, there is no point in saying 'we are a democratic government", but should display democracy by action!
Reply : 3 20
Wise Donkey Monday, 22 October 2018 11:54
No doubt,we agree with you 100%
Reply : 4 24
Jaliya Monday, 22 October 2018 13:56
Ambassador Rohde, Thank you for your comments and educating dumb sri lankan people on democracy and setting the record straight on equal rights in a civilized society. Wish there is more influence from other nations too. we always value your thoughts and view on the internal issues of sri lanka.
Reply : 2 12
Dan Monday, 22 October 2018 14:43
Last regime under MR never postponed any election...
Reply : 3 11
Ahamed Monday, 22 October 2018 15:59
Mind your damn business!
Reply : 6 0
