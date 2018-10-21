Four ministers with RAW links will be exposed: Amaraweera

2018-10-21 20:48:06

Agriculture Minister Mahinda Amaraweera claimed that four Cabinet Ministers, having links with RAW (Research and Analysis Wing), had leaked information related to President Maithripala Sirisena’s remarks purportedly critical of India and China to Indian journalists.

Minister Amaraweera said this at a public gathering in Beliatta, Hambantota.

He said, “There were media reports that the President made remarks critical of India and China. These claims are utterly false. The Indian journalist concerned had said that she had spoken to 4 ministers to get the information for her story. We have to find out who those ministers are. Once I get it confirmed, I will expose them. It is wrong to discuss what transpired at a Cabinet meeting with outsiders. It is even wrong to discuss such matters with the media. We are all collectively bound to uphold Cabinet secrets. If there is anyone breaching this trust, we have the right to take them to task,”Amaraweera said. (Aneesha Manage)

Video by Anisha Mannage