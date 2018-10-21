Four ministers with RAW links will be exposed: Amaraweera

Agriculture Minister Mahinda Amaraweera claimed that four Cabinet Ministers, having links with RAW (Research and Analysis Wing), had leaked information related to President Maithripala Sirisena’s remarks purportedly critical of India and China to Indian journalists.
Minister Amaraweera said this at a public gathering in Beliatta, Hambantota.
He said, “There were media reports that the President made remarks critical of India and China. These claims are utterly false. The Indian journalist concerned had said that she had spoken to 4 ministers to get the information for her story. We have to find out who those ministers are. Once I get it confirmed, I will expose them. It is wrong to discuss what transpired at a Cabinet meeting with outsiders. It is even wrong to discuss such matters with the media. We are all collectively bound to uphold Cabinet secrets. If there is anyone breaching this trust, we have the right to take them to task,”Amaraweera said. (Aneesha Manage)
Video by Anisha Mannage
Unchikun Monday, 22 October 2018 08:53
Mr. Minister, the cabinet you are in is now in shambles. The President has made many (not just this one) careless and short sighted remarks which is not coming for a president. The ministers too are wrong and so is the president for making statements without substance.
Reply : 0 45
Tamil Monday, 22 October 2018 09:38
What garbage you talking. Why is a DIG under investigation and why an Indian in the CID custody.
Reply : 22 10
Unchikun Monday, 22 October 2018 10:25
I think the garbage was spoken at the cabinet meeting, There are all rotten Cashew Nuts or just Nuts.
Reply : 0 13
Dhammika Monday, 22 October 2018 08:57
Hon . Minister Please NAME those 4 ministers ! . Those 4 are NOT fit to sit in the cabinet .
Reply : 10 21
laki Monday, 22 October 2018 09:42
Also, if the President actually had made those comments then what is the position of the President??
Reply : 1 33
Shelley Monday, 22 October 2018 10:12
A CABINET with all doors wide opened.With a Prez who issues instructions to CABINET with copies to media. And this Minister talking in stages against his own leaders and neighbour country without having worthwile evidence going only on media gossips . A country like no other.
Reply : 0 19
asela Monday, 22 October 2018 10:17
I bet Amraweera will never expose the names. He himself is having secret dealing with UNP and he taking MR for a ride.
Reply : 3 14
pamberi Monday, 22 October 2018 10:25
If you can't speak with confidance in cabinet ,without leaking to media and some have spy links specially, terible RAW,its not a place sit and discussed,either your team move out or other team should go for sake of country,but what I believe is you never leave cabinet because you never be able to come back
Reply : 1 3
Truth Monday, 22 October 2018 10:32
President has a right to discuss anything freely at a cabinet meeting with or without any basis . Its like a family where the parents will discuss certain aspects concerning children . The mother or father will not o and discuss with a third party what was transpired at their discussionWe need to fix the cheap ministers who are leaking information . They dont deserve to be in the cabinet
Reply : 6 4
pamberi Monday, 22 October 2018 10:37
Its not run behind who said so,case is an agent is arrested and he spilled the beans,on his connections to RAW,its up to police to investigate it and clear it, high commission's reaction in such hurry as he is insane also doubtful, and the case is killing the president himself,which is not new in Srilanka,prez as anyone may has fear of death,so even he said so its neutral,but nobody can pass it to newspapers
Reply : 0 2
JANITHA Monday, 22 October 2018 11:20
MINISTER AMARAWEERA , LIKE SOME OF THE MINISTERS TALKING WITHOUT THINKING. QUOTE We have to find out who those ministers are. Once I get it confirmed, I will expose them. It is wrong to discuss what transpired at a Cabinet meeting with outsiders. It is even wrong to discuss such matters with the media UNQUOTE HE HAS ACTUALLY CONFIRMED THAT PRESIDENT IN FACT ACCUSED INDIAN RAW OF PLOTTING TO ASSASSINATE HIM BECAUSE IF SUCH A COMMENT WAS NOT MADE, THEN WHAT WAS THERE TO LEAK AND WHAT IS THE MINISTER GOING TO EXPOSE ?
Reply : 0 12
sach Monday, 22 October 2018 13:04
Is it Mangala Samaraweera who leaked information?
Reply : 2 0
REEZ Monday, 22 October 2018 15:20
If prez did not talk about RAW then there is no leak.
Reply : 0 1
