3,560 arrested in countrywide raid

2018-10-21 15:42:10
0
2545

A total of 3,560 people were arrested for various offences and another 6,020 had been charged with traffic violations during a four-hour special countrywide raid carried out by the Police this morning.

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekera said the raid was carried out from 3.00 a.m to 7. 00 a.m today and more than 18,000 Police officers took part.

SP Gunasekera said among those were 1,124 with open arrest warrants issued on them.
“992 persons were arrested on charges of peddling drugs and illegal liquor while 920 arrested over various crimes,” he said.

He said 468 were arrested driving under influence of liquor.

"Yesterday's raid was the 13th countrywide raid conducted this year under the direction of IGP Pujith Jayasundera. During the raids total of 36,255 suspects were arrested including 12,099 on warrants,” he said.

The Spokesman said 64,143 people were charged with traffic violations.(Darshana Sanjeewa)

