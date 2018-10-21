Inmates launch protest at Agunukolapelessa Prison

A group of inmates of the Agunukolapelessa Prison launched a protest on top of a tower in the prison, this morning urging to withdraw the Police Special Task Force (STF) from the prison.
It was reported that at least 75 inmates are protesting on top of the tower.
A special unit of the STF had been deployed outside Angunukolapelessa Prison earlier this week to prevent drugs and other devices from reaching prison inmates.
Earlier, the Ministry of Justice and Prisons Reforms said some 300 STF personnel would be deployed for such duties at the Colombo Remand Prison, Magazine Prison, Welikada Prison and the Angunukolapelessa prison.(Aneesha Manage)
Video by Anisha Mannage
