Subscribe

Inmates launch protest at Agunukolapelessa Prison

2018-10-21 10:44:18
2
916

A group of inmates of the Agunukolapelessa Prison launched a protest on top of a tower in the prison, this morning urging to withdraw the Police Special Task Force (STF) from the prison.

It was reported that at least 75 inmates are protesting on top of the tower.

A special unit of the STF had been deployed outside Angunukolapelessa Prison earlier this week to prevent drugs and other devices from reaching prison inmates.

Earlier, the Ministry of Justice and Prisons Reforms said some 300 STF personnel would be deployed for such duties at the Colombo Remand Prison, Magazine Prison, Welikada Prison and the Angunukolapelessa prison.(Aneesha Manage)

 

Video by Anisha Mannage

 

 

  Recommended Articles

We are conducting several investigations in Sri Lanka- Alex Marshall

...

How many politicians can truthfully say they are clean?: President

President Maithripal...

Caretaker government Who is fooling whom?

Political parties in...

Jayasuriya says no charges on match or pitch fixing, will respond to I

Sanath Jayasuriya ...

‘I’m nearing the end of my career’: Lasith Malinga

Lasith Malinga, the ...

Tharjini Sivalingam

The recently conclud...

  Comments - 2

  • Ara Sunday, 21 October 2018 11:49

    Seems like stf is doing a good job there

    Reply : 0       23

    Dee Sunday, 21 October 2018 13:37

    Make em starve. And use that money of ours to feed some helpless person on the streets. BTW , can't someone push em off the tower? Saves us a lot. Not only the money.

    Reply : 0       10

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty