UN asks SL to repatriate commander in Mali

2018-10-20 22:37:47

The United Nations asked the Sri Lankan government to immediately repatriate the commander of the Sri Lankan U.N. peacekeeping force in Mali following a review of his human rights background.

“Following a review of the human rights background of the commander of the Sri Lankan contingent deployed to the UN Peacekeeping Mission in Mali, the Secretariat has requested that the Government of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka to immediately repatriate him to Sri Lanka,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Friday addressing the media.

“This will be done at their cost, as per normal procedures. This decision to repatriate the commander was made by the UN following a review, based on recently received information. The Secretariat remains engaged with the Permanent Mission of Sri Lanka,” the spokesman added.

Explaining further, the spokesman also said, “…all peacekeepers go through vetting. There were some extra procedures done with the Sri Lankan contingents that have gone through this. This decision follows information… new information that was received by the UN, and so we acted on that information, and we've now asked the Sri Lankan authorities to find a replacement for the commander of their contingent."