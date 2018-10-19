Subscribe

At least 50 dead in train accident in India

2018-10-19 21:33:19
0
159

In a tragic accident, at least 50 people were killed and several others were injured when a train ran over them while they were celebrating Dussehra near Joda Phatak area of Amritsar, India. 

A large number of people were watching the Ravan effigy in flames while standing along the railway tracks when the train crushed them. The train was coming from Jalandhar to Amritsar. 

They reportedly could not hear the hooting of the train due to the exploding crackers. (The Economic Times) 

 

  Recommended Articles

We are conducting several investigations in Sri Lanka- Alex Marshall

...

How many politicians can truthfully say they are clean?: President

President Maithripal...

Caretaker government Who is fooling whom?

Political parties in...

Jayasuriya says no charges on match or pitch fixing, will respond to I

Sanath Jayasuriya ...

‘I’m nearing the end of my career’: Lasith Malinga

Lasith Malinga, the ...

Tharjini Sivalingam

The recently conclud...

  Comments - 0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty