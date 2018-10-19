At least 50 dead in train accident in India

2018-10-19 21:33:19

In a tragic accident, at least 50 people were killed and several others were injured when a train ran over them while they were celebrating Dussehra near Joda Phatak area of Amritsar, India.

A large number of people were watching the Ravan effigy in flames while standing along the railway tracks when the train crushed them. The train was coming from Jalandhar to Amritsar.

They reportedly could not hear the hooting of the train due to the exploding crackers. (The Economic Times)