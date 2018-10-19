Sri Lankan Cricket is going backwards: Mahela

2018-10-19 21:01:50

Sri Lankan Cricket is going backwards and right now it is right at the bottom, Mahela Jayawardene has told Sky Sports.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports Cricket's Ian Ward and Nasser Hussain, Jayawardene said:

"What you have to realise is that it has not gone into the fixing allegation yet - it is just not co-operating.

"So we just need to wait and see where this is heading. You have to give the benefit of the doubt but at the same time it is disappointing.

"You had these guys who were trusted to do a job and to not be able to deliver for your country is a huge disappointment.

"If you don't get this right, if there are any of those things happening in that dressing room or around it, you need to clean it up completely. That should be the starting point.

"Forget about the cricket you play out in the middle. There is no trust in that dressing room if those things are happening. I think the coaching staff and the management are important as well - try to sweep it out.

"It should happen quickly as well. It shouldn't take six to eight months because that is going to directly impact how the Sri Lankan team is going to perform out there because there are a lot of young players, not many senior heads who have played 10 or 15 years.

"You need to start at some point and I think, rightly or wrongly, for these things to come out is a good thing for Sri Lanka - I don't think it's a distraction. It's a positive thing.

"If that's the reason the performance is getting affected, or there's no unity in the dressing room or there isn't the culture there was before, then try to sort that out so we can start planning going forward," he said.