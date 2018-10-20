Stray cats take over President’s House

2018-10-20 08:16:54

The Presidential Secretariat has reportedly informed the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) to take immediate steps to remove the stray cats which had invaded the President’s House.

It said the cat population in the premises was fast increasing.

The President’s House has been unoccupied for the past three years.

Speaking to Daily Mirror, CMC Chief Veterinary Surgeon Dr. I.V.P. Dharmawardena said the CMC had informed him of this situation but that it was impossible to remove the cats from the premises.

“The only option left is to sterilize the female cats and there are no specific animal shelters for cats in Colombo,” Dr. Dharmawardena said. “We will take steps to deploy a team of veterinary surgeons to the location next week to carry out the sterilizations.” (Indika Sri Aravinda)