Stray cats take over President’s House

The Presidential Secretariat has reportedly informed the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) to take immediate steps to remove the stray cats which had invaded the President’s House.
It said the cat population in the premises was fast increasing.
The President’s House has been unoccupied for the past three years.
Speaking to Daily Mirror, CMC Chief Veterinary Surgeon Dr. I.V.P. Dharmawardena said the CMC had informed him of this situation but that it was impossible to remove the cats from the premises.
“The only option left is to sterilize the female cats and there are no specific animal shelters for cats in Colombo,” Dr. Dharmawardena said. “We will take steps to deploy a team of veterinary surgeons to the location next week to carry out the sterilizations.” (Indika Sri Aravinda)
Sara Saturday, 20 October 2018 08:24
Time is right for the rats to leave the (Ship) PALACE.
Reply : 0 3
ANTON Saturday, 20 October 2018 08:26
USUALLY CATS COME TO CATCH RATS
Reply : 0 2
ANTON Saturday, 20 October 2018 08:27
PLEASE DON'T TELL RW, HE MIGHT SELL THOSE CREATURES ALSO.
Reply : 0 2
Perumal Saturday, 20 October 2018 08:32
Where is the mouse hiding?
Reply : 0 2
Nikan-Sena Saturday, 20 October 2018 08:41
So, no dogs!!?
Reply : 0 1
Hari Mani Saturday, 20 October 2018 08:57
They (stray cats) must have read that there was free food, that was wasted as in the Parliament!
Reply : 0 0
CITIZEN Saturday, 20 October 2018 08:57
Investigate whether this is part of the Plot! Police should check whether Namal Kumara has any voice recordings of cats!!
Reply : 0 1
Unchikun Saturday, 20 October 2018 09:35
We are part of the evolution. The cats roamed Colombo long before humans. If the population is increasing, have the girls sterilized and the population is drop Such childish statements. Can a country be run by these nuts.
Reply : 0 2
Ceylon Saturday, 20 October 2018 10:12
good.
Reply : 0 1
Ceylon Saturday, 20 October 2018 10:17
this man can't take care of his living home.what to expect from him?.keep home clean is grade one student know.this man is not only mentaly un clean but physicaly also un clean.what a garbage people elected to be president ??.more than all sirisena is the minister of enviornment.ha ha ha.
Reply : 0 2
Mm Saturday, 20 October 2018 10:30
Meaaaow. Here pussy pussy
Reply : 0 0
666 Saturday, 20 October 2018 10:34
Actually this stray cat menace in the President's house has a long history. It had got worsen since 2015. No one had taken any interest to get rid of them till now in spite of cautioning by several people who were concerned about it. According to reliable sources, some of those cats have even got names such as, SB, Dilan, Sumathipala, Vajira, Dayasiri........
Reply : 0 3
Shelly Saturday, 20 October 2018 10:38
And these cats with one of them being their Prez too may be having CABINET meetings with 4 ministers who leak information to Indian press.
Reply : 0 1
Patriot Saturday, 20 October 2018 10:41
Please contact astrologers before doing so.
Reply : 1 1
JIM Saturday, 20 October 2018 10:46
A lot of pussy in the palace. Need to send in mice.
Reply : 2 0
