Attempts to replace Medical Ordinance - GMOA to take TU action

2018-10-20 10:50:44

The GMOA yesterday threatened to resort to trade union action if Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne attempted to scrap the present Medical Ordinance and replace it with a new law.

GMOA Assistant Secretary Naveen de Zoysa said despite protests by the GMOA and the Sri Lanka Medical Council’s (SLMC), the committee appointed to draft new legislation in place of the current Medical Ordinance is to meet next Monday .

He said the GMOA executive committee would resort to trade union action unless the health minister stops any attempts to do so.

Meanwhile, the GMOA central committee discussed the new Counter Terrorism Bill. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)